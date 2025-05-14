Actives and aphrodisiacs: Mienne debuts with luxury body care
The House of Mienne has debuted a luxury body care line powered by active and aphrodisiac ingredients. The skin care brand works to make the smallest interactions with the products feel sensual — asking, “If skin care can turn you on, what else can?”
The new collection features hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and traditional aphrodisiacs maca, ginger, and ashwagandha.
Caring for the body
Mienne says the stand-out product is the Sex Serum. Infused with aphrodisiacs, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid, the serum nourishes and hydrates intimate skin and layers to ease friction and stimulate pleasure. A travel size is also available for intimacy on-the-go.
The rest of the collection aims to span different kinds of intimacy and connection. The Body Crème smooths and firms the skin, leaving it with an oil-like finish.
The Body Wash is a botanical-infused cleanser, and the Bar Soap is a triple-milled French soap. The Body Serum nourishes and soothes the skin.
Meanwhile, the Hand Crème is a rich moisturizer designed for the hands and senses. The collection is rounded out with a Massage Candle that “casts a seductive aroma before melting into a fragranced massage oil.”
Most of the products are available in two scents: Fleurir (floral gourmand) and Incendier (smoky woods).
The collection is inspired by the idea of “muses.” Mienne’s muses for this collection included actress Julia Fox, dancer and choreographer Parris Goebel, and singer Lourdes Leon.
Mienne creates skin care formulas to encourage everyday eroticism. Their “objects of desire” are meant to be layered into daily routines. The debut collection aims to inspire deeper connections and an expanded sense of pleasure — “an invitation to slow down, shift the scene, and see the world turned on.”
Sexual care spike
Personal care companies have increasingly incorporated sexual health and wellness products into their offerings.
Puredia recently developed Omegia to tackle the “common yet overlooked problem” of vaginal dryness. Personal Care Insights spoke to Michael Yuen, R&D manager at Puredia, about how the personal care industry is embracing intimate care, as stigmas around the topic are declining.
Last year, a female contraceptive brand, Luwi, revealed the Finer Liner, an internal solution to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Meanwhile, Unilever Ventures invested over £2 million (US$2.56 million) in intimate body care brand Luna Daily.
The blend of sexuality and skin care was also demonstrated when Mutha launched female-oriented sex toys designed to be used in tandem with body care products to “arouse the senses and enhance satisfaction.”