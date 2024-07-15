Luwi seeks funding for female contraceptive to tackle “critical gap” in sexual equality
15 Jul 2024 --- New female contraceptive brand Luwi reveals the Finer Liner, an internal solution to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The solution is now available for investment through capital market company StartEngine.
The contraceptive is touted to be on demand, over-the-counter (OTC), affordable, non-hormonal, equitable and pleasure-enhancing. Luwi hopes to “revolutionize” women’s health and pleasure by addressing a “critical gap” in OTC contraception and health protection.
Luwi’s founder, Lisa Kinsella, says: “While fundraising, I noticed that those who benefit most from Luwi were absent from the rooms where investment decisions were being made. And what happens when women aren’t in the room where deals for change are made? Innovation for women’s health and well-being hit a wall.”
According to the World Health Organisation, in 2020, 374 million new STIs occurred globally among adults aged 15 to 49. The organization said that gender inequities, especially in intimate relationships, are a significant barrier to condom use and should be addressed. Millions of women worldwide face health risks due to inadequate access to effective contraception.
Empowering women in the bedroom
Luwi emphasizes the need for women to take contraception “into their own hands” as a component of comprehensive health.
The Finer Liner offers dual protection against STIs and unintended pregnancies, which the brand says provides “a crucial option” for women who may not be able to negotiate condom use or access other forms of contraception due to hormonal side effects.
The Chicago-based brand cites a recent study revealing that 62% of men aged 18 to 24 are unwilling to wear condoms due to “condom-associated erectile problems.”
Luwi calls attention to the disparity of women’s access and use of barrier methods, despite their importance. It attributes this to the need for prescriptions, which incur limited availability and lack of awareness.
Reportedly, there are over 180 condoms developed for men on the market and no OTC contraceptive and STI prevention options designed for women and other receivers. Luwi says it is dedicated to changing this narrative by making Finer Liners accessible, OTC, affordable, user-friendly and appealing to women and men.
Dubbed as the “opposite of a condom,” the solution is latex- and hormone-free. The brand highlights its ability to heighten heat and sensation transfer and protect the vulva. The liner was designed to be “easy to wear,” allowing for agency over the user’s bodily health. Luwi says the Finer Liner is “where protection meets pleasure, on her terms.”
The product is thinner than a condom and provides a discreet second skin on the inside for hormone-free contraception and chemical-free STI prevention. Luwi aims to increase acceptance and usage rates, directly contributing to better health outcomes.
The company aims to offer women greater control over their health, a “crucial step” toward gender equality.
The brand says the global market for finer liners is expanding rapidly, driven by growing awareness of sexual health and the need for hormone-free contraceptive options.
“We are seeking investors who share our vision of a world where women have full control over their health,” says Kinsella.
“Each investment will directly support the production, distribution and marketing of Luwi, helping us to reach women globally and make a meaningful impact on public health. Our crowdfunding raise is designed to bring the same agency over finances that Luwi brings to women in their self-care and wellness.”
Shifting industry focus
Awareness of women’s sexual wellness has been increasing in the personal care industry. Personal Care Insights recently spoke to Dr. Amir Marashi, founder and CEO of Cerē, about how its new sex toy kit blends skin care and pleasure and unexpectedly intertwined the two. We dove into the stigma surrounding female pleasure and why orgasming is a part of personal care.
Last month, Women’s health brand O Positiv launched the URO Intimate Deodorant, which removes odor and nourishes the skin’s more sensitive areas. The brand believes women’s healthcare concerns have been “historically overlooked,” which motivated it to create a new intimate care solution.
By Sabine Waldeck