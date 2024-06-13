O Positiv highlights “overlooked” women’s care with URO intimate deodorant
13 Jun 2024 --- Women’s health brand O Positiv says its URO Intimate Deodorant can remove odor and nourish the skin in more sensitive areas.
The brand believes women’s healthcare concerns have been “historically overlooked,” and that motivated the company to create a new intimate care solution.
The new URO Intimate Deodorant is intended for “boobs, butts and between the legs.” O Positiv sees the product as helping to eliminate unwanted odors while soothing and moisturizing the skin, absorbing moisture to maintain comfortable dryness and reducing the appearance of skin bumps and ingrown hairs.
“Other cream deodorants just weren’t cutting it. We are proud to expand the successful URO line of products to now include a deodorant for everywhere. And really, we mean everywhere,” says Brianna Bitton, co-founder of O Positiv.
Focus on intimate care
The deodorant is a moisturizing cream deodorant featuring lactic acid and mandelic acid to “gently” penetrate different layers of the skin and acidify its pH, making it less hospitable to odor-causing bacteria.
The URO Intimate Deodorant formulation contains probiotic ferment (a type of fermented sugar cane) and zinc ricinoleate, which cling to odor-causing compounds and absorb odor. Tapioca starch and silica help keep the area dry and reduce the likelihood of chafing. Olive leaf extract, vitamin E and aloe are added as skin-soothing ingredients.
The new product underwent clinical testing, dermatologist evaluations and allergy assessments to ensure it is non-irritating, hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin.
“Launching into this new form factor is a huge moment for O Positiv’s strategy,” concludes Bobby Bitton, co-founder of O Positiv. “It reinforces our commitment to solving problems for customers regardless of whether the answer is a supplement or not.”
URO Intimate Deodorant retails for US$19.99 and US$15.99 with a subscription.
The wellness brand was established in 2018 with the launch of its FLO PMS, the “first-ever” premenstrual syndrome support supplement.
O Positiv supplies a product range addressing issues related to vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual and menopausal health. Intimate care products in its portfolio include FLO PMS Gummies and Capsules, URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules and MENO Menopause Gummies and Capsules, among others.
To promote essential care for women, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period to “end period poverty and stigma” through service, education and advocacy.
Period poverty
According to a study from the Alliance for Period Supplies (APS), one in three women struggle to purchase period products in the US. U by Kotex and Thinx is donating two period products for every product they sell in-store or online at Walgreens until June 30 to APS with the intention of ending period poverty and raising awareness of the growing need for access to period care.
Amazon recently launched the Multibank initiative in collaboration with Unilever and Kimberly-Clark to provide over 100,000 hygiene products to people experiencing poverty in the UK.
By Sabine Waldeck