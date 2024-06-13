Groupe Rocher seeks employee job preservation in perfume production site sale to Arcade Beauty
13 Jun 2024 --- Groupe Rocher is in exclusive talks with Arcade Beauty over its Ploërmel factory. Arcade Beauty produces sampling and packaging solutions in the perfumery and cosmetics industry.
“The exclusive negotiations we are conducting with Arcade Beauty are a very promising first step toward the takeover of the Ploërmel site and all its jobs,” says Vincent Taglioni, group COO of Groupe Rocher.
“I would like to thank our teams for their commitment, determination and confidence. We are working with the buyer, with whom we share a vision for the site’s future and common values, to create the conditions for a successful transition.”
Retaining employees
Groupe Rocher is the parent company of Yves Rocher, Petit Bateau and Arbonne. It employs more than 15,000 individuals worldwide and emphasized job preservation when it announced last September that it would sell its perfume production facility in Ploërmel.
Groupe Rocher says it started exclusive talks with Arcade Beauty after consulting with several possible buyers. The company explains the decision is based on mutual goals to maintain current production volumes, acquire the plant’s facilities and retain all jobs at the site.
Five years to flagship
The negotiations include a five-year exclusive production agreement for Groupe Rocher’s current volumes to guarantee a smooth transition for the workers at the Ploërmel site.
Additionally, Arcade Beauty plans to develop the site further by introducing new volumes through commercial partnerships.
Carl Allain, CEO and President of Arcade Beauty, says: “The Ploërmel site, with its industrial capacity and know-how, is exactly what we were looking for to expand our product offering and pursue our commercial development. All our teams are working hard to finalize negotiations with Groupe Rocher to preserve production and jobs at the site. I am convinced that Ploërmel will be one of our group’s industrial flagships very shortly.”
For Arcade Beauty, acquiring the Ploërmel site aligns with its goals of expanding product offerings and commercial development. The agreement promises to preserve the site’s industrial capacity and know-how while securing the jobs.
As negotiations progress, the focus remains on creating a successful transition and a sustainable future for the Ploërmel factory.
By Venya Patel