CEO of Cerē says skin care and pleasure tool collaboration with Mutha provides “crucial part of personal care”
21 Jun 2024 --- Esthetician-founded skin care brand Mutha, and physician-developed pleasure product company, Cerē, come together to create three kits as part of the “Bodyworks High-Performance Team” to help the skin glow from the inside out.
The female-oriented sex toys are designed to be used in tandem with the body care products to “arouse the senses and enhance satisfaction” and include:
- Bodyworks Vital Toolbox, launching, US$150: Cerē Lalalena (the “world’s first” clitoris-shaped vibrator), Mutha Body Butter, Custom Bodyworks Toolbox, storage bags and charging cords.
- Bodyworks Essentials Toolbox, US$150: Cerē Oui (a pocket-sized pleasure tool), Mutha Body Oil, Custom Bodyworks Toolbox, storage bags and charging cords.
- Bodyworks Ultimate Toolbox, US$550: Three best-selling Cerēpleasure tools (Lalalena, Spellbound Stimulator and Wand), Mutha Body Butter, Body Oil, Aphrodisiac Massage Candle, Custom Bodyworks Toolbox, storage bags and charging cords.
Personal Care Insights talks to Dr. Amir Marashi, founder and CEO of Cerē, about how this kit blends skin care and pleasure and unexpectedly intertwines the two. We delve into the stigma surrounding female pleasure and why orgasming is a part of personal care.
Why combine skin care and pleasure tools? How do they relate?
Marashi: Why not? You can combine any two things, but in this case, they are very related. Skin care makes you feel better about yourself, giving you a glow and boosting your confidence. At Cerē, we aim to achieve the same internal satisfaction. This internal contentment translates to happier, more confident individuals. Increased blood flow to the pelvic area enhances mood and contributes to a radiant appearance. Releasing hormones like oxytocin, dopamine and endorphins makes you feel good internally, just as skin care enhances your external beauty. Combining these two aspects promotes overall well-being and confidence, so we created this unique toolbox.
Our partnership with Mutha and its founder, Hope Smith, exemplifies this synergy. As a strong entrepreneur, Hope is helping break taboos by speaking openly about these topics. As a cosmetic and functional gynecologist, I’ve treated a diverse clientele, from celebrities to politicians’ spouses, who often shy away from discussing these tools due to societal taboos. Hope’s vocal support is crucial in normalizing these conversations, empowering women and making our mission more achievable.
Is orgasming a part of personal care?
Marashi: Absolutely, orgasming is a crucial part of personal care. I always advise my patients to make it a regular practice, whether with a partner, a tool or their own hands. It’s as important as eating well and maintaining a good skin care routine. Regular orgasms release neurotransmitters and hormones that enhance your mood and reset your brain. For individuals dealing with PTSD, severe headaches, migraines or chronic pain, orgasms can serve as an effective treatment. The intense sensations can help block other pains and alleviate traumatic experiences. It’s a powerful self-care tool that contributes significantly to overall well-being.
Do you think there is a stigma surrounding the female orgasm? If so, why?
Marashi: There has long been a taboo and stigma surrounding the female orgasm. It’s often been deprioritized and even referred to as the ‘pudendal area, meaning the area to be ashamed of in Latin,’ implying it’s something to be ashamed of. The historical context, including the censorship of the clitoris, has contributed to this. While delving into the specifics of this history is extensive, the stigma is undeniable. At the core of our brand, we’re committed to breaking these taboos and fostering a more open and positive conversation about female pleasure.
How is your company battling this stigma?
Marashi: We aim to eliminate the stigma that surrounds the female orgasm by bringing it into the spotlight. Scientifically, orgasms are beneficial for your body, mind and relationships. By highlighting their importance, we can help eliminate the stigma. Historically, male sexuality has received far more attention, with advancements like penis enlargement, surgeries, Viagra, penile implants and ultrasounds, while women’s needs have been completely neglected. We’re working to shift this focus, emphasizing the necessity of recognizing and valuing female pleasure. This effort aims to break down the stigma and promote a healthier, more balanced perspective.
Why are your tools worth the luxury price tag?
Marashi: As a physician in this company, I insisted on the highest standards from the start. We use the best materials, including medical-grade silicone, which is non-porous and safe. Our products are crafted with meticulous attention to detail, often by hand, ensuring superior quality. We carefully select ingredients for our topical gels and tools, making them distinct from other products. Anatomically, physiologically and biomechanically, our tools are designed to be perfectly compatible with your body.
What truly sets us apart is the scientific research backing our products. Ours is the first line of sex tools to have undergone rigorous medical research, with three publications in peer-reviewed journals. By bringing science to the bedroom, we offer a unique and highly valuable experience that justifies the luxury price tag.
By Sabine Waldeck