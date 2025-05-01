Xela Pack and Aveda scale up paper-based hair care sachets globally
Xela Pack and Aveda, an Estée Lauder hair care brand, have announced the rollout of redesigned paper-based, recyclable sample sachets. The hair care company has adapted the design to scale sampling globally.
Carolynn O’Connor, sales director at Xela Pack, says: “Our objective was to create a material that meets the 80% threshold for reclaimable fibers while maintaining essential attributes, such as product protection, function, and aesthetic appeal.”
The packaging company says the paper-based packaging solution is engineered with fiber recovery at the forefront.
Nicole Call, director of Global Packaging Development at Aveda, adds: “The redesign and global expansion of these sachets represents a powerful multiyear collaboration driven by the intersection of innovation, design for sustainability principles, and our desire to create meaningful experiences for our customers worldwide.”
The sachets are made from recycled FSC-certified paper and designed to reduce plastic by 80% compared to Aveda’s 10 mL plastic tubes. The original paper sachets were first launched in 2021.
The global rollout of the paper-based sample sachet began in February with the launch of Aveda’s Botanical Repair Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment.
Earlier this year, Arcade Beauty launched the 80% Paper Packette, a recycle-ready, monodose sample sachet designed as an alternative to plastic or foil sachets.