Arcade Beauty releases paper-based sachet for recyclable sample packs
Arcade Beauty has launched the 80% Paper Packette, a recycle-ready, monodose sample sachet designed as an alternative to plastic or foil sachets. The skin care company Origins will be the first brand to use this new packaging for its product samples.
Arcade says the design incorporates 80% paper materials, reducing the plastic content by 76% and CO2 emissions by 63%. By using paper as a plastic or foil alternative, the sample sachets can now enter the recycling stream, says the packaging company.
Carl Allain, CEO and president of Arcade, says: “We are very excited to launch this new product, which took two years to develop in collaboration with Origins. We are proud to continue reducing carbon emissions and providing our customers with more sustainable packaging solutions.”
Arcade will showcase the 80% Paper Packette at the Packaging of Perfume, Cosmetics & Design trade show in Paris, France, on 28-29 January and at the LuxePack in Los Angeles, US, February 12–13. The beauty packaging provider says its current goal is to reduce packaging weight and plastic use.
Lauren De Sanctis, executive director of Global Packaging at Origins, says: “By transitioning our sampling formats to this solution, we are advancing the use of recyclability by design and recycled content, as well as minimizing plastic use associated with multi-material samples.”
As consumers become more environmentally conscious about packaging processes and materials, recycle-ready cosmetic packaging solutions are in increasing demand.
Albéa Cosmetics and Fragrance collaborated with US-based skin care brand Drunk Elephant to supply packaging solutions for three skin care products. Albéa says the products use recyclable materials, and a new manufacturing location will improve supply chain efficiency.
Meanwhile, TriMas Packaging released a recyclable foam pump that utilizes a polymeric spring instead of the conventional metallic spring.