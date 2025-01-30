Lhasa acquisition to streamline cosmetic chemical safety via computer simulation
Lhasa has acquired Molecular Networks and Altamira as part of a strategy to optimize its processes across its chemical, biotechnological and pharmaceutical operations. Lhasa is a UK-based non-profit organization that provides software solutions to streamline chemical safety in the cosmetic industry.
Molecular Networks, based in Germany, and Altamira, based in the US, operate in the cheminformatics industry, where they perform in silico profiling of chemical compounds.
In silico profiling entails performing evaluations of the compounds via computer simulation software rather than traditional in vivo experimentation, which tests compounds’ effects on living subjects. This specialization aims to phase out the use of and need for animal testing in cosmetic formulation.
Molecular Network’s software is used globally for academic research and industry applications. The company’s flagship product, ChemTunes ToxGPS, is a safety assessment system that uses data collected from experiments and predictions to make safety evaluations for the cosmetic industry.
The system’s data includes chemical, biological, and safety metrics based on a dataset developed in collaboration with the US Food and Drug Administration and EU research initiative SEURAT-1.
SEURAT-1 is a large European research project that aims to develop new ways to test product safety without using animals. It is funded by both the European cosmetics industry and the European Commission and focuses on understanding how chemicals affect the body at a biological level.
Dr. Chris Barber, CEO of Lhasa, says the companies have worked together for multiple years and that he resonates with their approach to scientific research and the software that comes as a result.
“This is a great opportunity, which will benefit our collective community, alongside supporting our charitable purpose of advancing chemical safety science and reducing the need for animal testing.”
Dr Chihae Yang, CEO of Molecular Networks and Altamira, adds: “We share a common vision and mission with Lhasa to provide high-quality scientific software products and services that support the scientific community and society. I look forward to working together to realize the full potential of in silico approaches for assessing the safety of chemicals.”
New approach methodologies
As science and technology shape the way the world works, the personal care industry is undergoing a metamorphosis that urges the replacement of unethical links in each value chain with safer alternatives. Animal testing in cosmetic formulation is one that has been greatly reduced but still remains in some settings.
In the UK and EU, animal testing has been illegal since 2004 and 2009, respectively. However, in promoting the concept of “put off, put on,” the Cosmetic Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA) called on the UK government to encourage and regulate new approach methodologies to replace animal testing with alternative approaches.
Caroline Rainsford, director of science at the CTPA previously told Personal Care Insights that the cosmetics industry has a “long-standing commitment to the replacement of animal testing and plays a leading role in the development of animal-free science by dedicating funding, time, resources and scientific expertise to this area of research.”
Despite readily available alternatives to in vivo experimentation, some companies are still forced to perform animal testing. The European Chemicals Agency previously ordered cosmetic manufacturer Symrise to perform animal testing on two of the ingredients in its sun care products. The court ruling caused outrage, with many believing it would jeopardize existing bans and set back industry progress.