Debut launches AI platform for biotech ingredients
Biotech beauty company Debut has released BeautyORB, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that formulates bio-based ingredients for beauty and cosmetic products. The tool eliminates the need for labor-intensive research into rare plant ingredients and is set to create two biotech ingredients a year, says Debut.
Based in the US, Debut says it is shifting from traditional sourced ingredients derived from petroleum and cultivation to “inherently sustainable and biotech ingredients.”
With a dataset of over 60 million data points, BeautyORB can screen over 50 billion molecules for their ability to turn on cellular pathways in the skin, potentially discovering ingredients in a “process that has never previously been possible in beauty,” says the biotech company.
“With our advanced AI platform and understanding of skin biology, we can create new ingredients through computational compound prediction. This allows us to activate specific aspects of skin biology while also discovering cellular pathways for clinical claims,” says Dr. Joshua Britton, founder and CEO of Debut.
The generative AI tool has already created three ingredients. The DermCeutical InflammagePro tackles “inflammaging,” a term describing persistent, subclinical inflammation that accelerates aging, that is 15x better than niacinamide, says Debut.
Products that address inflammaging are a rising trend in cosmetics, such as the ingredient ectoin. Personal Care Insights recently spoke to the German biotech company Bitop AG about this star ingredient for personal care formulations.
Debut’s other two patented ingredients are DermCeutical Barrier RepairPro and DermCeutical LongevityPro, which are proven to be better ingredients than vitamin C for skin health.
Britton says: “Now, we can turn on and off molecular pathways differently and use AI to discover what molecules can affect those pathways. The result is a growing pipeline of novel ingredients with clinical results for our customers, allowing brands to win on product performance rather than marketing”.
AI uprise in cosmetics
Debut is one of many cosmetic companies using generative AI tools to enhance ingredients or ingredient formulation in personal care products.
Recently, Cargill Beauty unveiled a Polymer Mapping Tool that uses AI to identify optimal combinations of derived natural rheology modifiers to replace synthetic polymers in personal care applications.
Meanwhile, L’Oréal partnered with IBM to develop a generative AI model that can speed up cosmetic formulation processes. The tech company says that besides improving formulation discovery, the goal of this AI model will be to help L’Oréal source raw materials and reduce energy and material waste.