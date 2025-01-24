Cargill Beauty creates AI tool to swap petro-based polymers with natural-derived options
Cargill Beauty has unveiled a Polymer Mapping Tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify optimal combinations of derived natural rheology modifiers to replace synthetic polymers in personal care applications. Rheology modifiers contribute to the texture and sensory properties of personal care products.
The Polymer Mapping Tool addresses the trend of replacing petro-based polymers with naturally derived solutions. However, the company explains that a one-to-one replacement is “rarely possible.” Therefore, the tool uses AI to discover which combinations of natural polymers can replace the petrochemicals in cosmetic formulations.
The ingredient manufacturer says the cosmetics industry is under pressure to limit the use of petro-based polymers, particularly those that are not biodegradable or renewable. Growing consumer expectations for more sustainable ingredients and cosmetic products are also driving investments into ways to replace them with derived natural polymers.
The tool analyzes ingredient parameters and compares polymers, which, without the use of the tool, Cargill describes as a “nightmare” for researchers.
Speed and sustainability
The Polymer Mapping Tool has confirmed that petro-based polymers behave differently from derived natural materials and found new association types to match specific carbomers.
Cargill’s innovation team developed the AI tool to replace traditional methods of data analysis — which can be time-consuming — to identify possible combinations to supplement petro-based polymers with sustainable alternatives.
AI technology allows personal care brands to formulate cosmetics with natural and more sustainable ingredients, following the industry’s trajectory.
Similarly, L’Oréal and IBM recently developed a custom generative AI model to speed up cosmetics formulation.
The tech company said that on top of improving formulation discovery, the AI model will help L’Oréal source raw materials and reduce energy and material waste.
“New generation” for rheology modifiers
Cargill says it has designed a “new area of association”: Actigum Care, an optimized ratio between a biopolymer and a modified starch that exhibits versatility, effectively modifying rheology across a spectrum of low to medium viscosities.
“This new rheology modifier not only matches but surpasses the functionality of its synthetic counterparts with an enhanced sensoriality. The innovative association elevates the sensorial experience, providing a creamy and smooth texture that enhances the overall feel of personal care products,” says the company.
Actigum Care is a 94,5% derived natural texturizer that is readily biodegradable and Kosher- and Halal-certified.
Cargill says this provides a “new generation” of rheology modifiers with “outstanding” stability properties.
The combination acts as a suspending agent for particles or to stabilize emulsions. Actigum Care allows emulsion gels to be formulated without needing an emulsifier.