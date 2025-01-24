CVS Health Foundation to grant US$4M for healthy aging initiative
US-based health solutions company CVS Health Foundation will distribute US$4 million over five years as part of its healthy aging initiative. The grant will support four health organizations, each receiving US$1 million to support resources and caregiving systems for brain, heart and behavioral conditions among the aging community.
Three organizations, the Atlanta Regional Collaborative of Health Improvement, the Center for Better Aging in Chicago and EngageWell Independent provider in New York, will use the grant to support infrastructure for chronic medical conditions.
The Palm Health Foundation in Florida will use the grant to aid caregivers over 60. The foundation says caregivers’ needs and health are often overlooked, so the grant will help create health and wellness services for caregivers.
Sheryl Burke, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility at CVS Health, says: “People over 65 are enjoying longer, more active lives and make up the largest generation of older adults in US history.”
The number of Americans over 65 is set to increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. The aging population raises many challenges for health care systems in the US. Significantly, the Population Reference Bureau says the caregiving gap impacts those with lower incomes and dementia.
“We’re excited to work with each of these organizations that are making a significant impact by preparing and providing the health care and resources our communities need for the generational shift of aging Americans,” says Burke.
Support for the aging population will help organizations simplify care navigation processes and bridge a gap between local health care and social systems, helping aging adults have a higher standard of living.
Healthy aging
Cosmetics and personal care companies are creating products that aim to address signs of aging via skin care formulations, or through the nutritional supplement route.
Renue by Science, an NAD+ precursor supplements provider, launched a skin care line called Renue Blue, which focused on holistic wellness and skin longevity. By combining cellular science with skin care innovation, Renue designed the line for individuals who prioritize holistic wellness and aim to address signs of aging on a foundational layer.
BASF’s Personal Care unveiled a synthetic peptide for skin care applications. Inspired by the skin’s natural regenerative process, the company tested Pepsensyal in a clinical trial with 32 women aged 44 to 64 to see the impact of the product on wrinkles. BASF says the product reduced and delayed the first visible signs of aging by smoothening, re-densifying and resurfacing the skin among the participants who used the peptide.