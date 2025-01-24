Beyond The Headlines: Vitamin C launches and E.L.F. Beauty’s new campaign
In recent beauty industry news, OnScent launched Acerola Cherry Ferment with vitamin C for skin elasticity and Alpha-H revamped its Liquid Gold with added vitamin C. Meanwhile, E.L.F. Beauty debuted its “e.l.f. von zehn” campaign in Germany, celebrating product quality.
Product launches
OnScent introduced its new Acerola Cherry Ferment at Cosmoprof Miami 2025. Made from the vitamin C-rich acerola cherry, this ingredient is designed to improve skin strength and elasticity and increase the “glow” of the skin. It also protects against environmental damage and reduces signs of aging. The ferment is eco-friendly, vegan and according to the CEO, is already gaining attention from beauty brands.
Australian skin care brand Alpha-H reformulated its iconic Liquid Gold, 25 years after its launch, adding vitamin C to its glycolic acid formula. The updated product aims to meet consumer demand for multitasking skin care by combining exfoliation with brightening benefits. The new formula uses a low-pH delivery system to enhance ingredient stability and promises improved skin tone, texture, and radiance.
Business news
E.L.F. Beauty launched the “e.l.f. von zehn” campaign in Germany to highlight the high quality of its products. The campaign, which means “11 out of 10,” uses humor to focus on the brand’s positive reviews and strong community connections. Actor Christopher Kouros stars in short videos that show exaggerated product experiments.
American Exchange Group announced it acquired Urban Skin Rx, a skin care brand addressing hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tones. The brand’s products are sold in thousands of stores, including Target and Ulta and are designed to suit diverse skin tones. The group plans to expand Urban Skin Rx by adding new products and growing its online business.
Skinny Tan has changed its name to Skin & Tan to be more inclusive, despite saying for years that “skinny” refers to the products’ naturally derived ingredients, as some products are made from almost 99% naturally derived ingredients. The brand is known for its natural-looking self-tanners and decided to make the change after hearing feedback from customers. The rebrand includes a new logo, products and website.
Industry awards
Croda International was named Britain’s Most Admired Chemicals Company for the eighth year in a row. This recognition comes from the Britain’s Most Admired Companies Survey, the UK’s longest-running corporate reputation survey, which evaluates companies across 27 sectors based on feedback from industry leaders and experts.
Azelis won the Silver prize in the 2025 Cosmet’Agora formulation contest in Paris for its “Pow Pow Pi Poudre” tinted serum, designed to even out skin tone. The serum combines natural ingredients like starches, mineral powders and poppy extract for skin elasticity, offering a non-greasy, powdery finish.