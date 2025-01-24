Spectra Packaging creates packaging solutions for Dermosil body wash range
Spectra Packaging is equipping beauty and home care company Dermosil with an updated packaging design for its Juicy Jams body wash range. The design features a colorful geometric pattern on the outer packaging, while the sleek body wash bottles, with a twist indent, come in translucent shades of pink, green, and purple.
The collaboration resulted in utilizing Spectra’s 200 mL Ritorto bottle from its standard range, complemented with a flip-top closure. Spectra worked with J.Myhre House of Packaging, a Denmark-based packaging company, to design a bottle that matched body wash fragrances such as plum, fruity pear and aronia with a sweet berry aroma.
Damian Amies, export business development manager at Spectra, says: “Working with J. Myhre House of Packaging, we were able to provide Dermosil with a fresh and unique packaging solution with the Ritorto bottle while demonstrating our ability to deliver high-quality print applications.”
Spectra says the design offers an aesthetic yet practical appeal. Each bottle was designed with a custom two-pass print featuring three designs, all completed in-house at Spectra’s decoration facility.
Colorful design
Personal care companies are increasingly looking for packaging solutions that fit the design and brand of their product. Packaging companies must cater to all needs and designs, ensuring reliability and aesthetics.
Recently, Spectra partnered with The Pawfume Shop to supply sustainable bottles for its new Eco Range of pet shampoos. The partnership uses two Spectra bottle designs: the 250 mL Tubular and the 100 mL Slim Tubular. The bottles’ translucent color aligns with The Pawfume Shop’s ergonomic branding.
Meanwhile, the cosmetic packaging industry in Asia is embracing sustainability and colorful design, driven by regional consumer demand for eco-friendly products and eye-catching aesthetics. At COSME Week Tokyo 2025, Packaging Insights spoke to Asian companies about evolving consumer preferences.