TriMas Packaging launches foam pump for recyclable household and personal care products
TriMas Packaging, an operating group of TriMas, is releasing a recyclable foam pump that utilizes a polymeric spring instead of the conventional metallic spring. Patented under the Signolo line, the foam pump is suitable for beauty, personal care and household dispensers like hand soaps, body washes and hair care products.
The foam pump is the latest addition to the extensive Signolo line of commercially available, fully recyclable, all-plastic dispensers. It will debut at the Paris Packaging Week trade show, January 28–29.
Fabio Salik, president of TriMas Packaging, says, “At TriMas Packaging, we are dedicated to advancing sustainability across all aspects of our packaging solutions, and our fully recyclable Singolo product family of dispensers exemplifies our commitment to this effort.”
The foam dispenser is available in various sizes, head shapes and colors. According to TriMas Packaging, it is unique in that it is suitable for a wide range of liquid viscosities. It is functional in the 0.8 cc to 1.5 cc range, adding to the existing Singolo line that includes PCR-ready 2 cc to 4 cc.
Salik adds: “We prioritize designs that benefit our customers and the environment. This new Singolo foaming dispenser, with its outstanding performance and wide-ranging compatibility, enables our customers’ brand owners in beauty, personal care and home care to deliver exceptional consumer experiences while meeting their sustainability goals.”
The foam dispenser, approved by the Association of Plastic Recyclers, is fully recyclable while maintaining a familiar look and feel.
TriMas Packaging manufactures dispensing, closer and flexible packaging solutions for various end markets, including beauty and personal care, F&B, home care, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and industrial and agricultural markets.
Circular personal care packaging
Packaging accounts for 70% of waste produced by the beauty industry, according to a recent report by the Upcycled Beauty Company. As customer preference turns to goods that reduce overall waste, companies that can reduce the amount of product that ends up in a landfill may have a competitive edge.
At all stages of personal care product production, from formulation to packaging, companies are considering a circular supply chain to reduce waste and prolong material use before it reaches a landfill.
Recently, aluminum packaging provider Ball Corporation partnered with Meadow to produce and sell the Meadow Kapsul, a refillable and recyclable aluminum can pre-filled with household and personal care products.