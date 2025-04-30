April in review: Personal care policy changes, In-cosmetics Global 2025, Beef fat in beauty
This month, personal care industry players collided with policymakers worldwide. Beauty companies opposed the European Commission’s proposal to reclassify ethanol and ban it from cosmetic formulas. The US FDA said it was planning to phase out animal testing for some drugs, but the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) pushed for the measures to go further and cover cosmetics.
Updates to EU REACH regulations introduced stricter rules, which could severely impact small beauty businesses. After tariff announcements on Indonesia, the country’s palm oil producers want to sell their products to new regions, away from the US.
Meanwhile, we spoke to multiple industry leaders live from the trade show floor at In-cosmetics Global 2025 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Brain Impact showcased how it uses MRI scanners to provide data to support brands’ product claims. Givaudan, BASF, and Vytrus Biotech shared their latest insights into the longevity trend sweeping through the industry.
We look back at the biggest stories from April.
The Green Pledge unites the beauty industry to tackle climate change
The Green Beauty Community Foundation and Green Spa Network launched a Green Pledge initiative to encourage beauty professionals to take action against the climate crisis in response to increased natural disasters — such as the wildfires in California and the Carolinas, and severe, frequent flooding in Appalachia, US. Personal Care Insights spoke to the founder of The Green Beauty Community Foundation about how the industry can take steps toward more sustainable practices.
Beauty and the brain: Neuroscientists use MRI scanners to substantiate cosmetics claims
At In-cosmetics Global 2025, Brain Impact demonstrated how it uses MRI scanners to provide brands with scientifically backed data to support their brain-boosting product claims. The tech comes amid increasing consumer skepticism, coinciding with the rise of neurocosmetics. We sat down with the company’s founder to find out more.
In-cosmetics Global 2025: Longevity trend inspires holistic beauty and anti-aging innovation
Cosmetics formulators are constantly looking for solutions to combat aging, but the beauty industry has a new hot word to signify an all-encompassing approach: “longevity.” Personal Care Insights explored the most recent developments from Givaudan, BASF, and Vytrus Biotech that cater to this new way of tackling an aging appearance.
Personal care industry opposes EU’s potential ethanol reclassification
The European Commission announced it might reclassify ethanol as a CMR (carcinogenic, mutagenic, or reprotoxic) substance, banning it from all cosmetic formulas. The ban would include fragrances, perfumes, body lotions, hand sanitizers, and home products. However, the potential ban caused discussion among industry players, who told us the science is based on oral ethanol consumption, not when topically applied to the skin.
PCPC pushes for broader scope of US FDA animal testing phase-out
The US FDA announced a plan to phase out its animal testing requirement in developing monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs with human-relevant alternatives. The PCPC supports the proposal but urges the agency to expand the policy to include cosmetics and over-the-counter personal care products, such as sunscreens.
Indonesia’s palm oil industry eyes new markets amid Trump tariff threat
Indonesia’s palm oil producers are looking to boost sales in other countries following the US government’s announcement of 32% import tariffs. The world’s biggest palm oil producer is reportedly searching for new revenue streams in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. We investigated how the Southeast Asian country is preparing for the potential financial impact.
EU REACH reform to increase costs and compliance pressure for cosmetics industry
The European Commission proposed a major update to the REACH Regulation, introducing stricter rules directly impacting cosmetics companies retailing in the EU. The changes aim to improve chemical safety but could significantly increase costs and compliance work, especially for smaller businesses. Under the update, REACH substance registrations will only be valid for ten years instead of the current rule of applying indefinitely, which adds extra costs and paperwork to business operations.
Beef fat in beauty: Heritage ingredient returns but dermatologists flag drawbacks
Beef tallow’s use in moisturizing products is gaining traction after interest in the ingredient surged on social media. However, dermatologists hold reservations regarding the claims for beef tallow in skin care, citing the limited scientific research on its efficiency. Personal Care Insights spoke to a consultant dermatologist at GetHarley about her concerns regarding the rising use of the ingredient.
European Commission records all-time high of dangerous cosmetics from China
Cosmetic products from China hit an all-time high in the European Commission’s safety alert system, leading the governing body to issue a warning. The alerts outline products that threaten human health and safety. We spoke to an Amazon spokesperson about consumer-retailer responsibility.
Price hikes, layoffs and alternative markets: Personal care navigates US tariff troubles
Personal care companies deliberated how to address the massive rollout of US tariffs and navigate an uncertain economic climate. Some are passing the extra costs to consumers, while others are targeting different international markets and cutting staff. We examined how Croda International, Saks Global, Amorepacific, and others deal with the tariff impact.