European Commission records all-time high of dangerous cosmetics from China
Cosmetic products from China have hit an all-time high in the European Commission’s (EC) safety alert system, leading the governing body to issue a warning. The alerts outline products that threaten human health and safety.
The EC’s monitoring system found that cosmetics accounted for most of the safety alerts (36%), with 40% of the total flagged items coming from China.
The EC’s recently released Safety Gate report for 2024 says: “The record number of [safety] alerts was broken in 2024, mainly due to the rise of alerts concerning cosmetic products since the year before.”
Many European beauty consumers purchase cosmetic products overseas from online retailers like Amazon. In February of this year, the EC announced it is considering holding e-commerce platforms liable for selling unsafe products.
Personal Care Insights speaks with an Amazon spokesperson, who says: “Third-party sellers are independent businesses who are required to follow all applicable laws, regulations, and Amazon policies when listing items for sale in our store.”
“We have proactive measures to prevent prohibited products from being listed and continuously monitor our store.”
The spokesperson says third-party sellers who violate Amazon’s policies “are subject to action, including potentially removing their account.”
The EC’s report states that 97% of the alerts about chemicals in cosmetics contained the synthetic fragrance ingredient BMCHA — butylphenyl methylpropional. The ingredient was banned in the EU in March 2022 as it may harm the reproductive system, irritate the skin, and cause cancer.
“China is the origin of a significant portion of the products that, ultimately, are deemed unsafe. That is why we prioritize bilateral cooperation with the Chinese authorities,” Michael McGrath, EU commissioner for consumer protection, told the Financial Times.