Unilever uses “friendly bacteria” in probiotic home cleaning spray
Unilever has launched Cif Infinite Clean, a cleaning spray that uses natural probiotics to clean household surfaces. The spray is formulated with “friendly bacteria” designed to activate after coming into contact with dirt and continues to clean for up to three days after application.
The consumer goods company says the product is part of its response to changing household cleaning needs. According to Unilever, the spray can be used across various surfaces, including kitchen counters, glass, electronics, and soft furnishings.
The formula is dormant until applied to dirty surfaces, where the probiotics germinate and break down grime.
Cif Infinite Clean’s packaging has a continuous mist trigger and refill format — “Re-load” pack — to reduce plastic use. The product will roll out in the UK and expand to additional markets, including France, Poland, and Italy, later in the year.
Dirt targeting tech
The formula boasts 100% natural probiotics and aims to clean areas difficult to reach using standard sprays. It is also designed to protect items like cushions and carpets from odors.
The product is marketed as suitable for homes with pets, addressing concerns around lingering smells and safety on shared surfaces.
Cif Infinite Clean is launching during the brand’s 60th anniversary year. Unilever reports that Cif experienced double-digit growth in 2024, partly attributed to social media engagement, including trends around shoe cleaning.
The Cif Infinite Clean launch is part of a larger shift at Unilever, where science and technology, such as AI and microbiome research, are increasingly involved in developing and testing products.
So far, the company has introduced over 500 AI-driven tools to help speed up its innovation processes, reduce the need for physical testing, and create more tailored formulations.