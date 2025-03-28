Unilever uses artificial intelligence to accelerate personal care innovation
Unilever has announced it is accelerating its personal care innovation by embedding artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and big data across its R&D processes. Personal Care Insights speaks to Unilever about the company’s approach to using data science, robotics, and AI to rethink how personal care products are developed, tested and tailored for consumer needs.
“AI has been part of our ecosystem for more than a decade. To date, we have implemented more than 500 AI-based capabilities across the globe,” a spokesperson tells us.
“Our scientists are using advanced technology and AI in R&D to analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and optimize bespoke formulations faster than ever before.”
Unilever’s increased use of AI for R&D reflects a broader trend across the beauty and personal care industry, where brands are turning to advanced technology to stay agile, meet consumer expectations, and respond to demographic shifts.
Transforming product development
AI allows Unilever to process large datasets, identify trends, and model potential product outcomes faster and more accurately than traditional methods.
Machine learning — a subset of AI — enables Unilever to reduce the number of physical experiments required for new ingredient testing. Instead, predictive algorithms mimic performance outcomes, speeding up timelines and reducing resource use.
“Every new product innovation begins by discovering a consumer pain point that needs a solution. At Unilever R&D, our world-leading scientists find answers to these problems and turn them into products consumers want to buy,” the spokesperson says.
“Robotics play a crucial role in gathering data on product formulations, maintaining test consistency, and operating around the clock. Our Materials Innovation Factory uses robots to carry out tests that usually take weeks to complete, significantly speeding up the development process. The data provided by these tests is invaluable.”
“Using computational science, we’re able to rapidly change variables, which helps us to predict how well a product will perform. Using robots allows us to maintain consistency across sampling and testing, ensuring the data we share with our colleagues across the world is of the highest quality.”
This approach saves time for scientists, allowing them to focus on creativity and innovation rather than repetitive testing. It also allows for more rapid iteration, shortening the time between idea and launch.
Unilever is also expanding its use of technologies like quantum computing and robotics to accelerate its R&D capabilities further: “By partnering with Microsoft and using Azure Quantum Elements, Unilever accelerates scientific discovery by combining advancements in high-performance computing, AI, and quantum computing,” says the spokesperson.
“Biological data is also critical. In chaos theory, the butterfly effect is the concept that tiny changes can spark unpredictable outcomes. A butterfly flaps its wings on one side of the world, causing a hurricane thousands of miles away. The AI technology we have allows us to interrogate complex biology data to find the ‘butterfly’ that allows us to invent new technology.”
With technology like machine learning and AI, Unilever says it can unpack and explore large data sets in a novel way.
“We’re applying the sort of tech that was initially invented to help predict things like the weather or global financial fluctuations — but we’re using it to understand the human body better, and that is an incredibly powerful unlock for product development.”
Launches built with AI
Unilever’s latest product launches show that AI and data are deeply part of its development process. The spokesperson says the company uses these tools to “design and launch successful new science-led products from whole-body deodorants to premium body wash and innovations tailored for growing demographics.”
One example is the Dove Serum Shower Collection, which is made with Unilever’s patented MicroMoisture nanotechnology.
The MicroMoisture was developed using nanotechnology. Its formula contains tiny droplets of moisture that stay on the skin for longer, even after showering, leaving the skin feeling silky.
The Vaseline Radiant X range and the Dove Hair relaunch were shaped by insights from Unilever’s Polycultural Centre of Excellence (PCOE). The company says this work is helping to meet the needs of “under-served cohorts” by using data to guide product design, testing, and performance.
Using AI and data from diverse consumer cohorts, the PCOE collects biological, clinical, and usage data to better understand the needs of consumers with melanin-rich skin and textured hair.
“Clinical testing at the PCOE has filled gaps in scientific understanding, resulting in products that meet the unique needs of these consumers, increasing market share and consumer satisfaction,” Unilever says.
Scientists at the PCOE specialize in skin care, cleansing, deodorants, and hair care, working to address the unmet needs in the beauty, well-being, and personal care space.
The microbiome and AI intersect
Another recent innovation is whole-body deodorants from brands like Dove, Rexona, and Shea Moisture. These products were developed using microbiome data and AI.
“The microbiome is incredibly complex, and only by using advanced AI could we analyze the huge amount of data needed to understand the microbiome’s role in sweat and odor,” the spokesperson says.
“We’re making huge discoveries about human biology and how the body interacts with our microbiome, which is only possible because of access to large-scale data, machine learning, and high-performance computing — making connections the human brain would never be able to achieve by itself.”
The spokesperson adds that Unilever now holds “one of the world’s largest collections of human microbiome data” and that “AI technology has enabled Unilever to discover more about the microbiome than ever before, which has been crucial in designing whole-body deodorants and other personal care products.”
This includes Unilever’s Odour Adapt technology, which adapts to varying odors across the body. AI algorithms analyze data on sweat and bacteria to optimize the formulation for different body parts.