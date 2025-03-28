Beyond The Headlines: Kimberly-Clark goes green, P&G sponsors basketball league
This week in industry news, Kimberly-Clark announced its tissue manufacturing plant will convert to renewable energy by 2029, and Procter and Gamble (P&G) Laundry Care Brands launched a partnership with the US National Basketball Athletics Equipment Managers Association (NBAEMA) for athletic care needs. Meanwhile, Dove campaigned for Black hair representation in emojis after research found a lack of visibility in the digital emoticons.
Business news
Kimberly-Clark announced that its tissue manufacturing site in Koblenz, Germany, will move to fully renewable energy by 2029. The site will electrify its heating — sourcing the energy via a portfolio of European power purchase agreements of offset renewables. The move came after the German Government’s Carbon Contract for Difference grant. It aims to produce fewer carbon emissions from producing toilet paper, hand towels, and wipers under Kleenex, Scott, Scott, WypAll, and Page.
Merz Aesthetics unveiled data and insights into patient communication, social media marketing, lip care related to age and gender, and anti-aging products, at the 2025 Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress in Monaco, France, held March 27–29. The program included a talk by leading dermatologists titled “The Evolution of Aesthetics: Foundations, Trends and Future.”
Natracare, a period-product company, launched its Organic Cleansing makeup remover wipes in Natural Grocer stores across 21 US states to expand access to its plastic-free, vegan, and dermatologically tested for sensitive skin makeup wipes. The wipes are pH-balanced, alcohol-, sodium lauryl sulfate-, and methylisothiazolinone-free. They are made from GOTS-certified organic 100% cotton cloth using organic ingredients.
Courtside collaborations
P&G Laundry Care Brands partnered with the US NBAEMA to help equipment managers tackle the everyday challenges of laundering athletic wear. P&G will provide the NBAEMA with products such as Tide Laundry Detergent, Downy Rinse and Refresh Fabric Rinse, Unstopables Scent Booster Beads, and Bounce Dryer Sheets.
Men’s care brand Dr. Squatch partnered with boxer Mike Tyson to launch the Total Moisture Collection, a nourishing and sensitive-skin-friendly soap for men. The product range aims to reduce the compromise on quality for hydration in men’s skin care. It features three hydrating soaps that tackle dryness and soothe sensitive skin. The collaboration with boxer Mike Tyson aims to inform men that “real winners take care of their skin.”
Zealios, a company specializing in skin care for athletes, unveiled two sunscreens. The Sports Performance Hybrid SPF 50 offers high protection for active use, with a hybrid mineral and chemical to aid in application and 9% non-nano zinc oxide containing active ingredients. The Sport Performance Ultralight SPF 50 provides everyday wearability and is zinc-free. It boasts a light, silky finish for “all-day comfort.” All Zealios products filter 98% of harmful UVA and UVB rays, have a high water resistance rating, are oxybenzone- and octinoxate-free, and are safe for use above the eye line.
Hair care spotlight
Dove and the non-profit Rise.365 called for black hair representation in emojis. Research from Dove indicated that eight in ten Black people in the US struggle to find emojis that accurately reflect their hair. Dove and Rise.365 are advocating for the addition of four new emojis that accurately depict Black hairstyles in the lead-up to the Unicode Consortium — a non-profit organization that regulates emoji standards — new 2025 emoji decisions.
Cloud Haircare expanded into Walmart stores across the US and on the retailer’s online shop. The expansion ensures that more consumers have access to Cloud Haircare’s shampoos, conditioners, and styling products.
Crown Quality Products launched the 2.0 Wave Brushes, designed for durability and an efficient hair brushing experience. The brush can be used on wet or dry hair and includes the brand’s Poly-Epoxy Indestructible Bodies, ensuring the brush remains robust after multiple uses. It also boasts a refined grip design and paint finish to give better control and a scratch-free appearance. The brush is suitable for use in the shower as it can withstand moisture exposure while retaining bristle integrity.
Certificates and awards
Aptar received an A score on the CDP Climate Change Assessment for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks, and progress the low-carbon economy. The award was based on Aptar’s results from CDP’s 2024 corporate questionnaire. Aptar set science-based targets for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction and a renewable electricity target validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative. In addition, Aptar received the ISO 14046 certification, assuring the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in all scopes.
Kao was named one of the world’s most ethical companies in 2025 by Ethisphere, an ethical business standard organization. Kao is one of six companies and the only Asian company to receive the award for 19 consecutive years since it was established in 2007. The award is based on the company’s transparency, integrity, ethics, and compliance efforts. The Kao Group says “integrity as the only choice” is one of the values that form the basis of its corporate philosophy.
Skin care launches
Crown Laboratories launched the Sarna Eczema Relief Protectant Lotion, designed to soothe sensitive, irritated skin. Its hypoallergenic formula and 2% colloidal oatmeal aim to relieve and restore the skin’s moisture barrier and calm irritation. It features shea butter, jojoba oil, and beta-glucan, delivering a lightweight, non-greasy formula that “soothes, hydrates, and nourishes the skin.”
The skin care company Nobiesse released a plant-based soap bar that repels bugs and ticks for outdoor protection. The Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick repellent blends botanical cleansing with insect defense. It is made from essential oils known for their insect-repelling properties, such as citronella oil, eucalyptus oil, tea tree oil, and lemongrass oil, providing a citrusy scent. Nobiesse Adventure Soap is a multi-functional product for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, or fishing.
Kolmar Korea developed a hybrid composite sunscreen stabilization technology to integrate the UV protection of inorganic sunscreens with spreadable organic sunscreens. The UV Duo Plus technology stabilizes composite raw materials, encapsulating inorganic sunscreen particles with organic sunscreen components. The company says that in traditional hybrid sunscreens, particle aggregation led to gaps in the UV protection film.