PCHi 2025: Chinese ingredient manufacturers emerge as Fountain Awards winners
The Personal Care and Homecare Ingredients (PCHi) unveiled this year’s Fountain Awards winners at the PCHi trade show in Guangzhou, China. Thirteen of the 28 ingredient winners were Chinese brands, revealing a strong presence of local ingredient companies.
Shanghai Coachchem Technology won for its Anallerg and Vitamika for Anti-aging, Symrise China with its Supervisome for Whitening/Brightening, and Wacker Chemicals for its Belsil PF 200 Amphiphilic Phenyl Modified Silicone in Sesory Enhancing.
Other winners included Dow for its EcoSmooth Rice Husk Cosmetic Powder in the Green/Sustainable category and BASF for its Emulgade Verde 10 MS in the Emulsifying/Stabilizing category.
The award show celebrates companies that are contributing to the development of the personal care industry. The assessed categories included sustainability, skin health, and sensory experiences.
The submissions were evaluated by a panel of judges, including scientific researchers, industry veterans, and members of PCHi’s Cosmetics Science & Technology Innovation Committee.
“The PCHi Fountain Awards have become a benchmark for excellence within the personal care industry, recognizing exceptional achievements and motivating brands to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation,” says a spokesperson from the show’s organizer, Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions (RSE).
Chinese beauty market
Over 800 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions attended the PCHi trade show. International brands such as Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant, Ashland, Croda, and Gattefossé, alongside Chinese companies like Jaka and Shandong Freda Biotechnology, unveiled new products driving innovation in the Chinese personal care market.
Jennifer Wang, marketing director for Hair, Home & Oral (Asia Personal Care), says: “As a multinational additives and specialty ingredients company, we see PCHi as an excellent platform to showcase our technical expertise and comprehensive solutions for the personal and home care markets — not just in China, but across Asia. PCHi provides the ideal stage to introduce innovations like this, connecting us with the right audience and driving industry conversations forward.”
Echoing this sentiment, Wilson Xun, VP of Jaka Biotech, adds: “As a long-standing partner of Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions, Jaka Biotech recognizes PCHi as a premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge cosmetic ingredients and technologies. Each year, we prioritize launching our newest products here, confident that it connects us with the right audience and fosters meaningful industry collaborations.”
R&D company Alpaya Dermaceuticals attended the show for the first time. The company expressed awe at the innovations presented at the event.
“I came here specifically to explore raw materials from Chinese manufacturers, and the wide selection of suppliers has given me valuable insights into the latest ingredient offerings and potential sourcing opportunities,” says Özge Bilir, a chemist at the R&D Department at Alpaya Dermaceuticals.
At the trade show, the PCHi 2025 Annual Industry Conference hosted leaders in the cosmetics industry who engaged in discussions on pivotal matters affecting the sector’s development and collaboratively explored opportunities for the growth of the Chinese beauty market.
Upcoming show
The next edition of PCHi will be held in Hangzhou, China, from March 18–20, 2026, at the newly opened Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center.
“Moving PCHi to Hangzhou marks an exciting chapter for the event. The city’s dynamic innovation landscape and rich ties to the beauty industry make it an ideal location for fostering meaningful connections and showcasing groundbreaking advancements. We look forward to welcoming participants to this vibrant new setting in 2026,” says the RSE spokesperson.