The Green Pledge unites the beauty industry to tackle climate change
The Green Beauty Community Foundation and Green Spa Network (GSN Planet) have launched the Green Pledge initiative to encourage beauty professionals to take measurable action against the climate crisis — underlined by wildfires in California and the Carolinas and severe, frequent flooding in Appalachia, US.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Daniel Johnson, founder and executive director of The Green Beauty Community Foundation, about how beauty professionals globally can participate in the Green Pledge and how small steps toward sustainable practices contribute to climate efforts.
“Taking the Green Pledge isn’t about perfection, but progress. We believe that when beauty professionals collaborate, we create lasting change. Our collective efforts empower us to protect our planet, industry, and communities,” he says.
The Green Pledge encourages beauty professionals to participate through communication and educational tools assisting them in taking relevant steps toward sustainability within their businesses. Educational videos are available to promote learning and industry professionals are encouraged to share activations on social media platforms to raise sustainability awareness.
Additionally, digital certificates will be awarded, demonstrating mutual accountability and commitment to the pledge.
Breaking barriers
The Green Pledge seeks to accelerate the beauty industry’s transition toward a more sustainable future through industry-wide collaboration and an accessible platform for beauty professionals who are trying to become more ecological.
“The inspiration came from a gap I kept seeing: stylists and salon professionals want to be more sustainable but don’t know where to start or feel like their impact is too small to matter,” Johnson explains.
“The Green Pledge lowers barriers and drives high-impact change by recognizing efforts, sparking industry-wide conversations, and building momentum. It invites the entire industry to take the first (or next) step together.”
Despite growing industry momentum toward eco-friendly solutions, beauty professionals face several barriers when adopting sustainable practices. Founder Johnson claims many insiders “don’t know where to begin.”
Greenwashing concerns, high costs of sustainable products, limited access to sustainable suppliers, and the absence of clear industry standards often create significant challenges for implementation.
Green Pledge addresses these concerns by providing “trusted information, a clear starting point, and an inclusive community.” Johnson states it’s also free for professionals, as “access to sustainable education shouldn’t depend on budget.”
A force of nature
Aligning with Earth Month (April) the Green Pledge offers a marketing tool kit to increase visibility to thousands of eco-conscious beauty professionals and consumers. Social media templates also allow brands to communicate their sustainability journey effectively.
“Upon completing a short online quiz, participants receive a digital badge, social media templates, a marketing letter, and a certificate for display — making their pledge public and accountable. We also list participants in a free online directory to track who’s committed. While it’s not a certification, it is a measurable, visible entry point into a sustainability journey that we hope leads to deeper engagement through our upcoming education and accreditation offerings,” says Johnson.
Beauty professionals are encouraged to take visible steps toward sustainability through five clear commitments that promote greener practices:
- Reduce waste: Implement recycling programs, minimize single-use plastics, and opting for refillable or compostable alternatives.
- Choose clean and ethical products: Prioritize non-toxic, cruelty-free, and sustainably sourced beauty and wellness products.
- Conserve water and energy: Adopt energy-efficient lighting, install low-flow water fixtures, and practice mindful consumption.
- Educate and inspire others: Share sustainable practices with clients and colleagues to foster a culture of environmental responsibility and wellness.
- Commit to continuous learning: Stay open to new ideas and evolving best practices to further reduce environmental impact in beauty and wellness.
“These affirmations help beauty professionals take action in their day-to-day practices, with the support of a growing, like-minded community,” Johnson explains.
Impactful initiatives
The Green Pledge aligns with the movement toward a more sustainable beauty industry, led by a shift in consumer lifestyle choices and a rise in global awareness. The Gen Z Effect Report released by Revieve this month revealed how eco-conscious Gen Z is shaping the industry with considered beauty consumption, led by transparency in ingredient formulas and social media — which remains Gen Z’s primary beauty discovery channel.
The clean beauty category has grown significantly, driven by consumer demand for natural ingredient formulations and sustainable packaging innovations. According to Innova Market Insights, vegan cosmetic claims for new product launches grew by an average of 31% annually between 2019 and March 2024, while sustainable packaging claims increased by 22% during the same period.
As consumer awareness increases, the beauty industry continues to evolve, prioritizing sustainability and waste reduction. Last month, Personal Care Insights reported on The British Beauty Council’s initiative to reduce industry waste, The Great British Clean Up, which works to lead the future of recycling within the beauty sector. According to The Upcycled Beauty Company’s Zero Waste Beauty Report 2025, packaging accounts for 70% of the beauty industry’s waste, with 95% of cosmetic packaging discarded in landfills.
Meanwhile, refillable packaging options continue to gain traction. A 2025 Innova Market Insights survey indicates that 42% of global consumers chose personal care brands with refillable packaging options last year. Great Earth, Constantia Flexibles, and Hyléance Beauty spoke to us about the potential for reducing single-use plastic in the beauty industry.