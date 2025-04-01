Unilever purchases refillable personal care brand Wild
Unilever has acquired the digital native personal care brand Wild known for its refillable deodorant packaging.
Wild launched in the UK in 2020 and has earned the title of a digitally native brand based on its loyal consumer base, coming from its direct-to-consumer and retail model. The body care brand’s mission is to eradicate single-use plastic from bathrooms through natural, refillable alternatives.
“Wild’s innovative approach to formulations and packaging, and social-first marketing, has made Wild an unmissably superior brand and a perfect complement to our Personal Care portfolio,” says Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever Personal Care.
The brand offers natural and refillable products. Its deodorants, lip balms, body washes, and handwashes are powered by plant-based ingredients and packaged in plastic-free materials. According to Unilever, Wild is positioned as the UK’s number one refillable deodorant brand.
Refillables on the rise
Refillable packaging is becoming more popular in the beauty industry. A 2025 Innova Market Insights survey indicates that 42% of global consumers chose personal care brands with refillable packaging options last year.
Wild Co-Founder Charlie Bowes-Lyon says: “Our mission to remove single-use plastic from the bathroom with desirable, innovative personal care products will be hugely strengthened by leveraging Unilever’s expertise, scale, and reach to further grow the brand and bring our vision to more consumers.”
The acquisition is part of Unilever’s Growth Action Plan 2030 to optimize its portfolio toward premium and high-growth spaces. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke to Hyléance Company about how it balances functionality and aesthetics when designing refillable packaging for personal care products.