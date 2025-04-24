Beef fat in beauty: Heritage ingredient returns but dermatologists flag drawbacks
Beef tallow moisturizer is a viral social media trend gaining traction in the sector due to its reported skin-enhancing benefits and natural formulation. However, the industry has yet to place it on the clean and sustainability scale due to the potential ethical and safety concerns linked to its animal origins.
Tallow, or “rendered fat,” is the fatty tissue surrounding an animal’s organs that has been removed, heated, and clarified. It is typically white and hard at room temperature. It is often used in cooking, frying, or as a flavor enhancer, but it also has heritage roots in ancestral skin care.
“Beef tallow is a thick product that hydrates the skin through occlusion, leaving a greasy layer on the skin’s surface like Vaseline. This process can benefit users with a dry, disordered skin barrier, but for most people, it would be challenging to tolerate,” Dr. Catherine Borysiewicz, consultant dermatologist at GetHarley, tells Personal Care Insights.
Google trend searches for ‘beef tallow’ indicate a significant global increase between 2023 and 2025. The surging interest in tallow-based skin care aligns with rising consumer demand for effective natural skin care solutions free from synthetic additives and harsh chemicals. Innova Market Insights data indicates that, between April 2022 and March 2024, skin care was the top category for claims in organic and natural personal care launches.
The animal-derived ingredient comprises mono- and polyunsaturated fats and a high proportion of saturated fatty acids. These contribute to the ingredient’s stability, thick texture, and compatibility with human skin’s natural lipid profile.
Oleic-, palmitic-, and stearic acid — also found in human skin sebum — facilitate rapid absorption and are said to support skin hydration and resilience. Grass-fed varieties have been reported to offer a more nutrient-dense profile for skin care formulations.
The pros and cons
Skin care brands formulating moisturizers with beef tallow have reported that the ingredient’s fatty acid composition can benefit long-term skin health, and the trend garnered attention as TikTok influencers endorse these claims.
Among the boasted skin benefits are increased hydration, reduced inflammation and scarring, a brightened complexion, and skin barrier support.
Pure rendered animal fat in skin care formulations attracts consumers seeking natural skin care formulations. Beef tallow is a natural byproduct of the food industry and is minimally processed, which preserves nutrients.
US-based brand TallowRx formulates skin care products with 100% U.S.-sourced grass-fed tallow processed to cosmetic standards. They cite toxin-free, natural claims, appealing to consumers looking for more straightforward skin solutions free from synthetic additives. “We also batch test for allergens, heavy metals, microbial growth, and rancidity. Safety isn’t a marketing angle — it’s our standard,” says TallowRx founder Marino Merlini.
“What sets TallowRx apart is our synergistic blend of ancestral and botanical ingredients. We don’t just stop at tallow — we enhance its effects with jojoba oil, arrowroot powder, manuka honey, rosehip oil, and calendula oil.”
Dermatologists generally do not support claims for beef tallow in skin care due to the limited scientific research on its efficiency.
“While beef tallow may be helpful in extreme dryness, the downside is it can be comedogenic, causing acne outbreaks. It also has a strong smell, which many find off-putting, which may be masked by adding essential oils and fragrances. These can trigger allergies, irritation, or increased skin sensitivity,” Borysiewicz adds.
“Additionally, as chemicals can accumulate in fat, any potential pesticides or chemicals the cow was exposed to in life could accumulate in the fat, so consumers should ensure products are from organic and grass-fed cows.”
Borysiewicz also raises ethical concerns surrounding the use of beef tallow: “It doesn’t generally fit with the ethos of cruelty-free and sustainable skin care, and there are many better alternative agents, such as shea butter, which have many more benefits for the skin than just occlusion.”
Heritage beauty
The skin care brand Primally Pure, known for formulating products with biocompatible ingredients, calls tallow “a true skin superfood that has stood the test of time” and refers to its rich ancestral history.
As a traditional emollient used for generations, beef tallow exemplifies the movement of the ancestral ingredients in beauty.
Ancestral skin care uses ingredients and routines rooted in traditional practices. The ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans recognized the nourishing properties of animal fats like tallow and regularly incorporated them into their beauty rituals.
TallowRx’s founder predicts tallow will play a significant role in future beauty innovation.
“Tallow is on track to become a hero ingredient in the next wave of skin care innovation. We’re already in active conversations with several major retailers and distributors who see the data and want in. Consumers want simple, effective, honest products. As the beauty industry shifts toward transparency and ancestral wisdom, tallow isn’t just trending — it’s here to stay,” he concludes.