Microsoft elevates Kenvue’s business operations with AI-powered tools
Kenvue has announced a five-year partnership with Microsoft to modernize its digital operations using artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration involves scaling up Microsoft Azure’s cloud and AI technologies to reinvent how the company develops its products, manages supply chains, and engages with consumers.
The partnership will focus on implementing machine-enabled collaboration, predictive analytics, generative AI, and digital twins to improve its decision-making processes and streamline its internal systems.
The consumer health company hopes that integrating these tools will enhance productivity across its commercial, operations, and technology teams and accelerate the pace of clinical research and product development.
By embedding AI into its processes, Kenvue aims to deliver more personalized and responsive consumer experiences while “supporting long-term growth.”
“Harnessing the power of data and AI at Kenvue equips our teams to accelerate product development, optimize decisions, and create seamless, personalized consumer experiences, all while keeping consumers’ privacy and trust at the forefront. By transforming our digital operations, we expect to create predictive business solutions and win more consumers every day,” says Bernardo Tavares, chief technology and data officer at Kenvue.
AI-driven forecasting
Kenvue’s decision to scale its use of Microsoft Azure is central to the partnership. This expansion includes deploying Azure’s suite of data analytics, machine learning, and automation tools. The company spotlights predictive algorithms, which will facilitate more accurate consumer demand forecasting.
This forecasting will help reduce overproduction and stock shortages across markets, which the company hopes will minimize waste and reduce operational costs over time.
The collaboration also enables Kenvue to improve its product-market delivery process. By applying AI to consumer data and garnering real-time insights, the company aims to personalize product recommendations and refine its marketing strategies.
This upgrade will, in turn, support retail strategies across multiple channels and enhance customer engagement through tailored content and digital interactions.
Additionally, integrating digital twins and smart agents is expected to support faster innovation in product development. Digital twins are virtual replicas of physical systems, allowing R&D teams to simulate product formulations and testing scenarios.
The simulations help reduce development time and reduce the company’s reliance on traditional lab-based methods.
Kenvue has already begun piloting Microsoft’s tools across multiple business units, including AI-powered content creation, productivity enhancement, and supply chain use cases.
These initial trials will inform broader implementation plans as the partnership unfolds over the next five years.
Transformative tech
Personal Care Insights previously reported on how AI reshapes the personal care industry and helps beauty brands streamline formulation and accelerate ingredient innovation. Revieve told us that AI is making it easier for manufacturers to create highly personalized products and bring them to market faster.
Global conglomerates like Unilever are also harnessing the technology. A spokesperson recently told us Unilever’s scientists are “using advanced technology and AI in R&D to analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and optimize bespoke formulations faster than ever before.”
Biotech company Debut’s CEO and founder Joshua Britton expects that, over the next five years, the current set of active ingredients in personal care will become obsolete, and new AI-driven ingredients will enter the mainstream.