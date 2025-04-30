Spoiled for choice: Sephora campaign spotlights “overwhelmed” consumers
Sephora has launched a campaign, titled Skin Obsessed, to position itself as a destination for consumers seeking clarity and support in an increasingly crowded skin care market.
Skin Obsessed aims to reflect the often overwhelming reality of navigating skin care routines and the abundance of online advice. In one 30-second film titled “Security,” a traveler is delayed at an airport screening due to an excess of skin care products, before Sephora offers a solution.
In the second clip, “The Hunt,” a woman becomes stuck scrolling through endless product reviews until Sephora guides her. The campaign also includes 15-second short-form versions of the videos, tailored for social media platforms.
The campaign, created in partnership with advertising agency TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, is showing rolls out across television, online video, paid social media, and streaming audio. Taika Waititi directs the two short films.
Saturation leading to overwhelm
As the industry innovates and expands its product offerings, consumers have said they feel overloaded.
Personal Care Insights previously spoke to Olay’s principal scientist and senior director, Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, about the demand for simplified skin care amid an array of product launches and scientific discoveries.
While Sephora’s approach to meeting this demand is marketing itself as a hub for solutions, other companies have taken to multifunctional skin care to decrease the number of products consumers need.
“Many women have the desire to level up their skin care routine but feel overwhelmed by all the different choices, routines, and trends that make it difficult to invest in so many products. To solve this, women are looking for multi-benefit products to streamline their routine while still getting the various benefits they want,” Wilkerson told us.
According to Spate’s 2025 beauty trends predictions, multifunctional skin care is set to gain traction in the year to come. The machine intelligence platform expects a growing emphasis on category convergence and urges brands to focus on multi-functional products that simplify routines.