Prose launches personalized scalp serum targeting root cause of hair health
Prose, a personalizable beauty brand, has unveiled its Custom Scalp Serum, formulated with over 85 factors that address individual consumer needs. The company says 60% of women in the US suffer from dry scalps, and its serum addresses healthy hair at the root cause.
The product is certified microbiome-friendly, not interfering with the scalp microbiome’s diversity or balance. The company says it also avoids irritation, oiliness, flakiness, and dryness.
“A healthy scalp is the foundation for strong, vibrant hair, and it continues to be overlooked in hair care routines,” says Bridgette Hill, a certified trichologist and founder of Root Cause Scalp Analysis.
Prose’s Custom Scalp Serum targets personalized scalp care, which Hill says is essential for optimal hair growth. “Addressing individual scalp needs and supporting the microbiome with natural, science-backed ingredients, this serum provides a targeted solution to promote a balanced, healthy scalp environment.”
The company says the new serum works with its Root Source Hair Supplement, boosting scalp health through a holistic in-and-out routine.
“Our R&D team ensured this latest innovation is science-backed to deliver personalized formulas that optimize consumers’ scalp health. Powered with more than 99% of ingredients from natural origin, the Scalp Serum is formulated to support fuller, stronger, and more resilient hair,” adds Marie Mignon, chief scientific officer at Prose.
Tech for personalized care
Earlier this year, hair care brand Nutrire launched a collection of skin-centric hair products focusing on scalp rejuvenation and strand strengthening. The collection consisted of two scalp treatments, three scalp-focused shampoos, and four strand-specific conditioners for tailored care with a nutritious formula.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also increasingly intertwining with personalized beauty applications. Unilever’s Dove offers an AI-powered Scalp + Hair Therapist, an interactive diagnostic tool accessed via Dove’s website. The tool generates personalized scalp advice on which products are suitable for consumers.
Beyond scalp innovations, personalized applications in the personal care industry are booming. L’Oréal also used tech in its beauty innovations earlier this year, launching a device that provides a customized skin analysis in five minutes. The device uses advanced proteomics, which studies how protein composition in the body affects skin aging.