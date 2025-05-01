Unilever to shut down REN Clean Skincare amid market challenges
Unilever has announced it will close its skin care brand REN, citing “a combination of internal factors, compounded by market challenges in recent years,” as the reason for the business closure.
The FMCG giant said the brand is unable to sustain success in the long term.
There is no fixed date for final closure, but the company expects to cease trading by the end of Q3 2025.
“We are proud of the REN team for all they have accomplished during 25 years of business, putting clean skin care on the agenda and creating positive change for both people and planet, and thank them as they continue to support us through this closure,” said Unilever in an announcement today.