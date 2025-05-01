Huda Beauty opens first pop-up store in India to engage with untapped buyers
Huda Beauty has opened its first pop-up shop in India to celebrate its Easy Bake makeup setting spray. The spray boasts long-lasting claims of up to 16 hours of hold.
In partnership with retailer Tira, the New Delhi store allows visitors to explore Huda Beauty’s products through themed installations. It also features content-tailored corners made to engage digital creators and makeup enthusiasts.
The pop-up store “creates a new chapter for Indian fans of the brand” and allows Huda Beauty to enage with these customers directly.
“Designed for beauty lovers to discover, test, and play, the pop-up captures Huda Beauty’s bold spirit and commitment to innovation,” says the makeup brand.
The company is celebrating the Easy Bake Setting Spray launch with multiple pop-up stores globally. The spray expands on the Easy Bake range’s product line, which also includes setting powders.
Beauty boom in India
India has previously been spotted as “one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for consumer goods” by Unilever.
Earlier this year, Estee Lauder partnered with Startup India to strengthen beauty innovation in the country and support entrepreneurs in the personal care market. It called India a “key strategic market” due to its rapidly evolving prestige beauty industry, and a vibrant, tech-driven start-up ecosystem that “redefines” innovation.
Clarion Group and Knowlton Development Corporation recently announced they are developing a manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India, to support the domestic growth in the personal care industry.