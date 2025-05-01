China adds English translations to fragrance labels for increased transparency
The China Association of Fragrance, Flavor, and Cosmetic Industries (CAFFCI) has released a new standardized list for certain fragrance ingredients, including an English translation. The move looks to improve ingredient labeling transparency and promote smoother international trade.
CAFFCI developed the bilingual list in partnership with the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. It includes 81 fragrance ingredients translated from Chinese to English.
The ingredients were selected based on Commission Regulation (EU) 2023/1545, which outlines ingredients that must be disclosed on product labels in the EU when present above specific concentrations.
The bilingual list added in China allows for greater clarity, as providing both languages supports more fragrance consumers. Some fragrance ingredients can cause allergic reactions, especially to those with more sensitive skin. Therefore, a better understanding of fragrance labels can support more informed purchases and minimize skin irritations.
The list was finalized in a technical review. CAFFCI will integrate future updates as the EU’s Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety continues to evaluate fragrance allergens, to ensure accuracy and consistency.
Cross-border compliance
This project supports the broader regulatory goal “to facilitate the healthy development of international trade in cosmetics.” By providing a shared naming framework, the Chinese-English list helps multinational brands, regulators, and consumers navigate cross-border compliance more easily.
Clear ingredient terminology is essential for accurate product labeling for Chinese cosmetic manufacturers looking to expand into overseas markets — or international brands entering China. It also helps reduce trade friction through fewer miscommunications in supply chains. Increased transparency benefits end consumers, resulting in improved consumer trust.
Closing safety gaps
This collaboration between Chinese and European authorities is part of a broader industry effort toward regulatory harmonization. Misalignment leaves room for unsafe trade, especially as e-commerce in the beauty industry increases.
Earlier this month, Personal Care Insights reported on the surge in dangerous cosmetic products from China being sold online to European consumers. The European Commission’s 2024 Safety Gate report revealed that 40% of flagged items came from China, and cosmetics accounted for the highest share of alerts.
China recently updated its labeling requirements for hygiene and disinfection products, including compulsory bold warning labels for antibacterial agents and more precise usage instructions for intimate care products.
As China expands its influence in the global beauty and personal care markets, these regulatory steps toward ingredient transparency may help foster stronger international partnerships and increase competitiveness for local brands.