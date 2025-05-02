Beyond The Headlines: Symrise reports growth, IFF expands pet care portfolio
This week in personal care news, Symrise reported an organic growth of 4.2% and €1.3 billion (US$1.47 billion) in sales and IFF expanded its pet care portfolio with science-driven solutions. Meanwhile, Degree brought back a customer-favorite anti-perspiring Original Cool Rush, responding to high demand on several social media platforms.
Business News
Symrise achieved an organic growth of 4.2% in its Q1 report and reported sales of €1.3 billion (US$1.47 billion), an increase of 2% compared to Q1 in 2024, mainly driven by high volumes and its innovation-driven portfolio. The Scent and Care segment, including fragrance applications, cosmetic ingredients, and aroma chemicals, had an organic sales growth of 1.7%, reporting sales of €518 million (US$586 million). Sales of fragrances increased by a single-digit organic growth, mainly achieved by fine fragrances, consumer fragrances, and oral care. Sales in cosmetics slightly declined, while the aroma segment also saw a single-digit organic growth driven by increased demand in North America and Asia.
Kering published its water strategy for a net positive impact in 2050 and a net positive water impact on the group’s water hotspots by 2035. The decision aims to decrease water-related risks across Kering’s value chain. It will do so by using raw materials that do not harm nature, elevating stewardship in internal operations and collaborating with strategic suppliers. Additionally, it will adopt and regenerate healthy freshwater ecosystems in its hotspots, to be established in each of Kering’s ten priority water basins by 2035.
Natrue and World Bio Market partnered to reach new sustainability goals. Both organizations are committed to sustainable innovation and nourishing organic solutions in the cosmetics industry. The associations said the partnership aims to highlight the importance of sustainability throughout the entire value chain.
Product launches
IFF expanded its pet care portfolio, bringing its technology into the pet segment of the personal care industry. The launch targets gut health, oral care, and odors for cats and dogs.The two solutions are Microsource, a microbiome-enhancing product for cat-litter management, ensuring a clean environment without harsh chemicals, and Betafin Pet, a hydrating, supportive natural betaine for gut health and overall wellness for cats and dogs.
Degree announced it returned its antiperspirant scent, Original Cool Rush, due to consumer demand. It was back on the shelves across the US this week. The company said it accidentally changed the formula when attempting to tweak the product to make it a longer-lasting fragrance. Comments and reviews on social media platforms such as Reddit and TikTok drove the product’s comeback to its original formula.
Charlotte Tilbury launched its Super Nudes Collection. The countouring makeup is deisgned to be suitable for all skin tones. The product line came with makeup for the face and lips, focused on nude shades. The products were inspired by 90s-style nudes, which were “the time when nudes were born.” Also in the collection is the Big Lip Plumpgasm, a plumping lip gloss giving the illusion of bigger lips. The company also launched a shapewear makeup face brush and its Glowgasm face palette.
Blinc released its Eye Repair Peptide Complex, an under-eye treatment, formulated with a bio-peptide blend, caffeine, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, rosewater ferment, and a vegan lipid complex. The complex aims to firm, smooth, and brighten the sensitive skin around the eyes. The product packaging has a massaging applicator that may stimulate microcirculation and improve product absorption.
Biotin Xtreme Hair Care released a line of plant-based and drug-free solutions tackling hair loss. The company said that solutions for consumers struggling with thinning hair and hair loss used to be pharmaceutical products, but have now evolved into natural products. The product line has 39 botanical ingredients. The products are clinically shown to increase hair density by 83% and hair count by 27%. The formula is a mix of botanical ingredients and jojoba oil, biotin, and keratin, for growth promotion and scalp nourishment.
Yves Rocher launched its Hair Shine Vinegar rinsing lotion to “revive a trusted ritual of rinsing hair with household staple products.” The rinsing lotion’s main ingredient is raspberry vinegar, which the company said is made to remove built-up dirt and restore the hair’s shine.
Awards
USANA Health Science was among Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Beauty Award winners. It was awarded for its Postbiotic Rescue Serum, a calming product to be used daily. The company said it balances and resets the appearance of stressed-out or blemish-prone skin. It has a lightweight formula with botanicals, is microbiome-friendly, and is enriched with postbiotics. The botanicals improve the look of stressed skin while moisturizing it.