China implements new labelling requirements for hygiene products
China is tightening its labeling requirements for disinfection products with new rules that will impact personal care brands selling antibacterial and hygiene formulations in the country.
The State Administration for Market Regulation and the Standardization Administration of China have approved an amendment to the national standard GB 38598-2020, which sets out the “General Requirements for Labels and Instructions of Disinfection Products.”
The amendment will take effect on May 1, 2025, requiring domestic and international brands to update their packaging and product information to remain compliant.
Warning label
The most significant change for the personal care industry is a mandatory warning label for antibacterial or bacteriostatic agents, which are commonly used in skin cleansers, hand sanitizers, and intimate care products.
The label must now include the statement: “This product is not a drug and does not have therapeutic, nursing, or health care functions.” This disclaimer must be printed in bold or a font size larger than the general usage instructions.
The amendment also enforces an existing requirement for intimate care products. Any product intended for the genital mucosa must clearly state that it is not to be used for the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases during sexual activity.
Transparency and clarity
Other updates target clarity and transparency in communication. Label fonts must be at least 1.8 mm in height, ensuring better readability for consumers. Additionally, brand names and trademarks must avoid implying medical or health benefits, either directly or through homophones or visual elements that could mislead consumers about the product’s intended function.
Products manufactured or imported before the amendment comes into force may still be sold until the end of their shelf life as long as they comply with the original standard.
The upcoming amendment in China arrives amid a global push for more transparent and truthful cosmetic labeling. In Europe, the French cosmetics association Cosmed recently released guidance urging personal care brands to ensure marketing claims align with regulatory frameworks, warning against misleading “clean,” “free from,” and “cruelty-free” claims.