Kcd/one and Clarion expand into Indian beauty market
Knowlton Development Corporation (Kdc/one) and Clarion Group are developing a manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India, to support the growth of personal care brands in the country.
The partnership will cover packaging manufacturing for color cosmetics and skin care. Packaging supplier Kdc/one will offer cost-effective solutions in beauty packaging, while cosmetics company Clarion will offer formulation innovation designed to enhance customer experience.
The partnership is said to combine experience in manufacturing and engineering, local knowledge of the Indian marketplace, R&D innovation, and injection molding and metallization expertise.
Sandra Wisniewski, global president of Beauty and Personal Care at Kdc/one, says: “We are delighted to join forces with Clarion Group and combine our individual and collective strengths to enable brand owners to grow their global business in the fast-developing Indian marketplace.
“We look forward to bringing the bespoke packaging design, quality, and development credentials of both Kdc/one and HCT (part of Kdc/one Group) and benefitting from Clarion’s significant track record in India, highly strategic personal care manufacturing footprint, and deeply experienced local management team.”
The facility in Gujarat aims to produce injection molded and metallized packaging for color cosmetics, skincare, and personal care products.
Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Clarion is a large contract manufacturer of personal care and home care products in India, that exports its products to the US, Europe, and Middle Eastern countries.
K.N. Lakshmanan, chairman at Clarion, says: “Our two companies not only have complementary manufacturing, formulation, and packaging strengths in the beauty and personal care products sector, but we also share a commitment to providing the highest level of innovation, quality, service, agility, and regulatory compliance.”
“We are excited by the huge potential of this joint venture and believe that together, we will be the partner of choice for brand owners, and I believe the dream for brand owners, whether they are already operating in the Indian market or looking to enter the region, we aim to help bring their vision to life.”
Global expansion
Companies are looking to break into new, untapped markets, catering to consumer demands in local and regional areas. Such expansion propels the development of tailored products that meet the specific preferences for diverse populations.
Last month, the Estée Lauder Companies partnered with Startup India to help strengthen the country’s beauty innovation and support Indian entrepreneurs in the personal care market.
Meanwhile, Maesa, a beauty brands incubator, sold its European and Middle Eastern operations to Kdc/one. The deal allows Maesa to focus on expanding its brands in the US and other markets. Kdc/one, specializing in beauty and personal care manufacturing, will take over Maesa’s EMEA team and business in the EMEA region.