In-cosmetics Global 2025: Azelis to display new beauty formulations and makeup formats
Azelis will introduce ready-to-use, versatile formulations for enhanced efficiency, scalability, and environmental sustainability in personal care products at In-cosmetics Global 2025 (April 8–10) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The speciality chemicals business will showcase its technical expertise through 16 novel formulations called the Beauty Boost range.
Visitors can experience trend-driven formulations at the company’s Sensory & Make-Up Bars, where the company will display new textures and formats. They can also gain industry insights into sustainable innovation and hands-on experience at a technical seminar and formulation lab sessions.
“We are committed to driving responsible innovation that delivers both performance and sustainability,” says Anna Bertona, Azelis Group CEO. “Beauty Boost embodies this vision, offering customers versatile, trend-driven formulations that meet evolving consumer expectations while ensuring efficiency and scalability.”
Elevating beauty
The company’s formulation concept for the event targets improved texture, performance, and ingredient innovation. Created by its global Personal Care lab teams, the 16 formulations reflect cutting-edge market trends, from fluffy sorbet gels to soothing foams and cooling sticks.
The solutions respond to key industry trends like “slugging” moisturizers, deep hydration, and alternatives to synthetic thickeners. Each Beauty Boost formulation is expertly developed to enhance manufacturing efficiency and scalability.
Makeup bar and seminar
Azelis will also be present at the In-cosmetics Global 2025 Sensory and Make-Up Bars, showcasing two trend-driven formulations — a balm and a gel — along with three foundation formats: stick, mousse, and serum.
Meanwhile, company experts will lead a technical seminar and share its “Journey to Talc-free Innovation” project.
The team will also host a formulation lab session where participants will have the opportunity to formulate their own “texture-boosting shower dough.” This formulation will also be presented at the company’s booth.
Other highlights at this year’s In-cosmetics Global 2025 include IFF’s immersive gamified beauty experience, Clariant’s natural preservative, and Givaudan Active Beauty’s anti-aging skin care solution.