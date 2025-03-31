March in review: Global tariffs hit cosmetics, consumers reject greenwashing, summer scents revealed
This month, the global tariff war’s impact on the personal care industry grew. EU beauty giants pushed back on proposed tariffs that involved their supply chains and created an alliance. Meanwhile, the Canadian cosmetic industry encouraged consumers to shop local.
Reports from Revieve and the US’s National Science Foundation (NSF) found that consumers are becoming more deterred from beauty brands that greenwash.
Meanwhile, dsm-firmenich’s Scentmate discovered that elevating fruit scents to more sophisticated profiles will proliferate through the fragrance industry this year.
We look back at the biggest stories from March.
International Women’s Day: NGOs urge personal care industry to address period poverty
The personal care industry plays a major role in perpetuating global period poverty, and while some companies have taken strides to reduce the problem, it is far from eradicated. Personal Care Insights spoke to non-profits about how the industry can battle period poverty and how the inaccessibility is often exacerbated during geopolitical crises.
France’s PFAS ban puts pressure on EU to outlaw “forever chemicals” in cosmetics
France adopted a bill restricting the use of PFAS in cosmetics after safety watchdogs pushed for governmental action. Hélène Duguy, a ClientEarth legal expert, told Personal Care Insights that other countries need to follow suit and enact stricter measures. Meanwhile, L’Oréal clued us into its preemptive measures.
Report finds consumers scrutinize greenwashing and demand organic ingredients
A US-based NSF report found that 74% of consumers consider organic ingredients important when choosing perso nal care products. The researchers also revealed that beauty shoppers hold strong concerns about greenwashing, with voluntary product labels often failing to provide the trust buyers seek.
US trade wars: Canada imposes retaliatory tariffs as cosmetics firms face upheaval
Canada applied significant tariffs to a list of goods, including cosmetics, “in response to unjustified US tariffs.” The move coincided with the appointment of Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, who vowed to win the trade war with the US. The back-and-forth tariffs left Canadian and US cosmetics companies confused about how to proceed with their business operations.
Walgreens Boots Alliance to be sold to private equity firm Sycamore Partners
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) agreed to be acquired by an entity affiliated with New York private equity firm Sycamore Partners, as part of a strategy to turn around the business. The total value of the transaction represents up to US$23.7 billion. WBA previously tried to offload the company two years ago, but the American drugstore giant did not receive adequate offers due to challenging market conditions, so it scrapped plans for the sale.
The Gen Z Effect: Revieve study finds digital natives reshaping beauty industry
Revieve released The Gen Z Effect Report, revealing how the youngest generation of beauty shoppers influences the beauty industry. Personal Care Insights spoke to Revieve CEO Sampo Parkkinen about how Gen Z is actively shaping brand narratives through co-creation, social media, and accountability. The report underscored a shift away from traditional brand loyalty, with younger consumers prioritizing efficacy and ethics over name recognition.
Mad about mercury: Toxic cosmetics remain on global market amid regulatory failings
Watchdog groups revealed that major regulatory loopholes, the rise of informal supply chains, and social media are fueling the sale of toxic cosmetics, especially in regions with higher poverty. BAN Toxics and ZMWG investigations revealed that social media platforms continue to show ads for mercury-containing products, despite the ingredient being banned in dozens of countries and classified by the WHO as one of the most dangerous chemicals to public health.
Salmon sperm facials trend as consumers seek natural skin rejuvenation solutions
Salmon sperm facials, also known as PDRN therapy, have gained significant international attention in the beauty industry as a synthetic-free alternative to traditional fillers. The scientifically-backed treatment restores skin vitality at the cellular level as biostimulators work to promote natural collagen and elastin production. We explored why PDRN has become a go-to solution for skin rejuvenation amid celebrity endorsements and viral social media attention.
dsm-firmenich’s Scentmate reveals top scent trends for spring and summer
Scentmate by dsm-firmenich, a digital platform driving industry fragrance innovation, identified three olfactory scents — fruit, vanilla, and magnolia — influencing the fine fragrance market this spring and summer. Emerging trends included fragrances that can alter consumers’ emotional state, long-lasting performance, and the preference for scents containing sustainable, non-toxic ingredients.
Tit-for-tat tariffs: Beauty giants ask EU to exclude American cosmetics from trade war
A group of European beauty executives urged the EU to exclude American cosmetic goods from its tariff rollout next month, warning the trade changes would hurt the EU’s personal care industry — one of the region’s biggest sectors. Following US President Donald Trump’s promise to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, the EU published a 99-page list of counter-tariffs on US goods, including shampoos, perfumes, aftershaves, and sunscreens. A Beiersdorf spokesperson told Personal Care Insights that the alliance hopes that retaliatory measures do not escalate.