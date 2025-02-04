Maesa sells European and Middle Eastern operations to Kdc/one
Maesa, a beauty brands incubator, has sold its European and Middle Eastern operations to Knowlton Development Corporation (Kdc/one). The deal allows Maesa to focus on expanding its brands in the US and other markets. Kdc/one, specializing in beauty and personal care manufacturing, will take over Maesa’s EMEA team and business in the EMEA region.
The sale marks a shift in Maesa’s strategy to accelerate growth for its portfolio of brands, including Kristin Ess, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Being Frenshe, and Fine’ry, as well as a curated selection of fragrance offerings for large fashion brands and retailers.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Zaheer Ferguson, Maesa’s chief financial officer, about the divestment. “Over the past five years, Maesa has experienced high double-digit growth across beauty and wellness categories, building a strong portfolio that includes high-growth global brands.”
“Simplifying our portfolio through this divestment allows Maesa to double down on our strengths as a beauty incubator, fueling rapid growth and expansion.”
Kdc/one can leverage the businesses experience in brand development, product design, and trend-based beauty solutions, which will strengthen its position in the European and Middle Eastern markets.
No immediate supply chain changes
A key question following the sale is how it will impact Maesa’s global supply chain. According to Ferguson, the divestment “won’t impact [its] supply chain, including sourcing, production locations, or supplier relationships as it relates to [the company’s] own brands and private label clients in the US.”
Maesa’s manufacturing and distribution for its existing brands will continue as usual, despite the shift in ownership for its EMEA business. Ferguson adds that the transaction aims to simplify its operations and sharpen its focus on areas where it has seen the most growth, both in the US and globally.
For Kdc/one, the acquisition combines the company’s manufacturing and packaging experience with Maesa EMEA’s product development capabilities, which could likely lead to new brand launches and retail partnerships in the region.
Sustainability and ethical sourcing
Sustainability remains a key concern in the beauty industry, especially in light of company takeovers. While Maesa’s US operations will continue its environmental efforts, it is unclear how Kdc/one will manage sustainability initiatives for the newly acquired business.
Neither company has announced specific changes to sustainability commitments, but Ferguson suggested Maesa will keep focusing on responsible production in its remaining operations. “We will remain mindful of our relationship with the planet, consistently striving to improve our environmental impact.”
However, no details were shared on whether Kdc/one will adopt similar environmental strategies for Maesa EMEA.
Given rising consumer demand for ethical sourcing and environmentally friendly products, any significant shifts in production methods or supply chain policies could impact the brands under Kdc/one’s management.
Impact on the beauty market
The sale reflects a broader trend in the beauty industry, where companies are streamlining their portfolios to focus on high-growth areas. This shift is also seen in Crown Laboratories’ recent merger with Revance Therapeutics, which brings together biotech-based aesthetics and skin care brands under one company.
Similarly, L’Oréal’s previous acquisition of Korean skin care brand Dr. G showcases another strategic move to expand its portfolio and capitalize on the growing demand for K-beauty in the West.
In Maesa’s case, selling its EMEA division allows it to double down on its role as a brand incubator.
For retailers and consumers in Europe and the Middle East, the change in ownership could lead to product developments under Kdc/one’s management. However, Ferguson emphasized that the transition will not affect Maesa’s brand positioning, formulations, and pricing.