Face Reality provides soothing solution to acne prone skin
Acne brand Face Reality has launched the HydraRemedy Gel Serum to soothe stressed, dehydrated, and sensitive skin. The esthetician-founded brand designed the serum to support skin health using ingredients that hydrate and strengthen in a lightweight formula.
The product features Face Reality’s Tri-Recovery Complex, hyaluronic acid, and a phyto-ceutical blend.
“Acne Experts have been asking for more products that help with compromised skin barriers, irritation, and hydration. We heard them and developed this product to address all three concerns. We will continue to innovate and bring purposeful products to the Face Reality collection to serve unmet client needs and help acne experts deliver better results,” says Jeremy Soine, CEO of Face Reality.
The Tri-Recovery Complex is said to strengthen and rejuvenate the skin’s protective barrier, promoting long-term health and a radiant glow. The serum also uses a blend of four types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plump, and smooth the skin. A phyto-ceutical blend soothes and balances the skin to achieve a calmer complexion.
Face Reality says all HydraRemedy Gel Serum’s ingredients are safe for acne-prone skin and all other skin types.
Skin health results
The multi-benefit serum hydrates the skin and reinforces its protective barrier. The beauty brand says that over time, the serum’s use makes the skin healthier due to the ingredients that support the microbiome and fortify the skin’s natural defenses.
In a clinical study of 35 panelists using bioinstrumentation (using devices and mechanics to measure, evaluate, and treat biological systems), all participants showed improvement in hydration after the first application of HydraRemedy Gel Serum.
Ninety-seven percent of people showed clinical improvement in their skin barrier, and 86% reported improvement in visible skin redness immediately after application.
Thirty-five panelists also participated in a self-assessment using the serum for two weeks. The results showed that 89% agreed that their skin looked and felt healthier, and 86% agreed that it felt less sensitive.
“Maintaining proper hydration and a healthy barrier, and managing inflammation is universally important, but especially critical for acne-prone skin given the inclination for post-inflammatory erythema and redness. We formulated hydraRemedy Gel Serum to support skin from all these angles while also being acne-safe,” says Nancy Leung, SVP, Research & Development at Face Reality.
HydraRemedy Gel Serum was designed to address consumers’ hydration and rejuvenation needs, revealing a smoother, plumper, and calmer complexion. The serum joins the brand’s hydrator category.
Face Reality says its products are created to enhance the Face Reality Clear Skin Method, a personalized and clinically effective acne treatment program that includes high-performance products, professional services, and lifestyle guidance.
Search for acne solutions
Acne is a significant concern among skin care shoppers. Consumers are known to scour social media to discover solutions and remedy the inflammatory disorder. However, as with many things online, the truth is not always the most clicked-on.
Researchers from George Washington University, US, recently found misinformation about the hormonal acne drug spironolactone spread on the social media platform TikTok.
The study measured the overall reliability and quality of the health information in the videos and found that TikToks about spironolactone scored low for both. This means the videos, particularly patient testimonials, were at risk of spreading misinformation about the treatment.