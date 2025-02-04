Clinical study backs Tosla Nutricosmetics’ HairCycle+ liquid hair supplement for growth, density, and shine
Tosla Nutricosmetics’ clinical study results have revealed that its sugar-free HairCycle+ liquid supplement delivers visible improvements in hair health by supporting hair density and new growth.
Over a 24-week double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 89 participants, HairCycle+ demonstrated a 10% higher hair density retention compared to the placebo group and visible improvements in hair growth, thickness, and shine.
“Tosla has built a strong reputation in skin care, but extending our expertise to hair was a natural progression — especially as the two categories are increasingly intertwined,” says Uroš Gotar, chief information officer of Tosla Nutricosmetics.
“With the rising demand for ingestible beauty solutions, HairCycle+ represents our commitment to innovation, offering a science-backed formula that supports hair health from within.”
Working in tandem with topicals
Hair loss affects a significant percentage of the population, 85% of men and 33% of women will experience it at some point in their lives, highlights Tosla Nutricosmetics.
“While topical products have long been essential in maintaining hair health and appearance, HairCycle+ is not meant to replace them — it’s designed to work hand in hand with them,” the brand maintains.
“Topicals focus on surface-level care, while HairCycle+ targets the root causes of hair issues from the inside out. Together, they offer a comprehensive, inside-out approach that enhances both immediate results and long-term hair health.”
In other recent ingestible beauty launches, nutraceutical specialist Stratum Nutrition unveiled its Ovolux ingredient, an upcycled eggshell membrane collagen solution targeting the beauty-from-within health segment. Ovolux is branded a premium ingredient that supports “broad-based improvements” in healthy hair, skin, and nails.
Nutrition Insight previously discussed new ingredient innovation in the beauty-from-within space with Rousselot, BioCell Technology, Balchem Human Nutrition & Health, Bioiberica, Lubrizol Life Science, and ADM.