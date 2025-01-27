Nutrire debuts hair care range for personalized strand and scalp products
Hair care brand Nutrire has launched with a collection of skin-centric hair products focusing on scalp rejuvenation and strand strengthening. Formulated by Tricoci Salon and Spa, a Chicago, US, -based beauty parlor, Nutrire offers personalized hair treatments tailored to specific hair types.
The collection features two scalp treatments, three scalp-focussed shampoos and four strand-specific conditioners. The shampoos come in different varieties based on dry, normal or oily skin types, while the conditioners also cater to specific hair types, such as fine, medium, thick or damaged.
Kristen Chase, general manager at Nutrire, says: “Nutrire rewrites the script by delivering the most potent nutritional formulas for both the hair and scalp. We refuse to let consumers compromise — pairing clinical performance with tailored care.”
Hair care technology
The Nutrire collection utilizes proprietary Complex8 technology, which combines chemical and naturally derived ingredients to block dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the hormone that causes hair weakening. Blocking DHT allows hair follicles and strands to receive nutrition, resulting in stronger and healthier hair.
Other ingredients include niacinamide and lactic acid alongside natural ingredients such as red clover and mango butter. Natural ingredients like these help retain moisture and increase volume in thin or fine hair.
The brand says its products are driven by professional expertise and technology as Nutrire products were formulated with estheticians, trichologists and hairstylists.
Nutrire says it situates its products alongside its skin-forward, scalp-first focus that rejuvenates hair from the skin to the roots.
Natural ingredients
The natural ingredients included in this launch are a response to the consumer demand for clean and safe materials in beauty products.
Stronger demand for natural and organic products has led personal care companies to focus on sustainability and transparency. Personal Care Insights examined research reflecting this growing trend and talked to the companies about why environmental concerns are paramount as they create effective and natural ingredients.
Holistic hair care company Innersense Organic Beauty released two products in its scalp care range. The hair care company said using natural ingredients provides an alternative for consumers concerned with harsh and toxic chemicals in traditional hair care solutions.