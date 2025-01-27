Big Tree Cloud grants restricted shares to distributors and employees after Equity Incentive Plan
Big Tree Cloud Holdings has granted a total of 9,892,382 restricted shares to certain distributors and employees under the Big Tree Cloud Holdings 2024 Equity Incentive Plan. The company works to develop, produce, and sell personal care products and other consumer goods in China.
The restricted shares are typically given as a form of employee compensation. The recipient must meet certain conditions before the restricted stock units are transferred to the owner. Owners cannot sell the shares until the restriction conditions are met.
Big Tree Cloud approved the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan in October last year. Under the plan, the company can grant share options, restricted shares, restricted share units, and similar equity-based compensation to attract, retain, and incentivize qualified directors, employees, and franchisees.
The maximum number of shares that may be issued under the plan was limited to 20% of the China-based company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares. This was set to increase by 1.0% on the first day of each fiscal year, starting with the fiscal year on July 1, 2024, by 1.0% of the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares on the last day of the preceding fiscal year.
Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, The Big Tree Cloud company’s main products include sanitary napkins, panty liners, and sanitary underwear under the brands BigTree Cloud and Yaluota.
In June of last year, Big Tree Cloud Group was listed on the NASDAQ Global Board in the US, which it says is the only enterprise in China’s personal care products industry to be listed on the stock exchange.
Chinese beauty focus
Earlier this month, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) introduced the China Scent Exploration Program, an initiative to develop fragrances tailored to Chinese consumers. The program combines historical and cultural research, consumer insights, and artificial intelligence (AI) to meet the needs of the diverse and dynamic market.
According to IFF, China’s fragrance market presents significant opportunities, with fine fragrances valued at US$2.15 billion, beauty and personal care at US$77.35 billion, and home care at US$18 billion.
AI solutions are popping up globally in the beauty industry, and China is no exception.
Datasea signed agreements with 14 beauty service and management companies to place its acoustic high-tech products in 263 beauty salons and body care stores across northern China. These agreements aim to boost the company’s presence in key markets.
The agreements will see stores adopt Datasea’s acoustic products, including its Ultrasonic Sterilizer and Non-Contact Sleep Aid, alongside its 5G AI Digital Service System tailored for the beauty industry.