Datasea’s 5G AI and acoustic tech to modernize Northern Chinese beauty market
Datasea has signed agreements with 14 beauty service and management companies to place its acoustic high-tech products in 263 beauty salons and body care stores across northern China. These agreements aim to boost the company’s presence in key markets.
The agreements will see stores adopt Datasea’s acoustic products, including its Ultrasonic Sterilizer and Non-Contact Sleep Aid, alongside its 5G AI Digital Service System tailored for the beauty industry.
“We expect the new cooperation agreements to contribute a total of approximately 140,000 units in sales of acoustic high-tech products by the end of 2025, potentially driving the sales of the company’s acoustic high-tech products to over US$11 million in 2025,” Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, says.
Sound-based technology for wellness
Acoustic air sterilizers and sleep aids use sound-based technology to address key wellness needs. The air sterilizers ensure cleaner and safer environments by purifying the air using ultrasonic technology, while the sleep aids utilize acoustic waves to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.
According to the company, these products align with the increasing consumer demand for wellness-driven offerings in the beauty sector as the lines between beauty and healthcare blur.
The company anticipates that its technology will appeal to both beauty professionals and their clientele and hopes to expand its reach soon.
“Over the next two to five years, we plan to further expand our customer channel to up to 10,000 beauty and body care stores, covering provinces in Tianjin, Hebei, Beijing and Inner Mongolia,” Liu says.
Increased performance through AI
Datasea’s 5G AI Digital Service System is designed specifically for the beauty industry and will play a key part in the rollout of agreements. It integrates AI and big data analytics to enhance business performance.
The system enables stores to provide personalized services through customer analysis, automating marketing efforts and optimizing store operations such as appointment scheduling and inventory management.
It also supports private domain traffic pools, which the company claims allow businesses to deepen customer relationships and increase loyalty through data-driven insights.
As its network grows, Datasea plans to generate revenue not only from these product sales but also through technical service fees associated with maintaining its 5G AI Digital System.
The integration of advanced technology into the beauty industry is transforming how businesses operate and serve their customers. AI-backed beauty tools are a growing trend and Revieve is at the forefront of tapping into this demand. The company recently launched an AI tool with Tropic Skincare for personalized skin care advice. Meanwhile, L’Oréal Japan partnered with AI technology company Rakuten to enhance its customer beauty experience.
As consumer demand for health-conscious and innovative personalized solutions grows, the adoption of cutting-edge technology is becoming essential for beauty businesses to remain competitive in a market that evolves with the modernization of the world.