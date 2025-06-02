Henkel brand campaign redefines laundry as skin care
For National Skincare Education Day yesterday, Henkel’s brand All Free Clear has partnered with dermatologists to launch an educational video content series, teaching consumers how skin care routines start in the laundry room. The videos follow dermatologists’ recommendations and the brand’s role in offering a solution for sensitive skin.
“You might not find it in the skin care aisle, but your laundry detergent is an important part of your sensitive skin care routine because the items we wash touch our skin nearly 24 hours a day,” says Julia Galotto, VP of marketing at Henkel.
“We are enlisting trusted dermatologists to help spread the word that laundry detergent belongs in the skin care conversation. Skin care-related matters and products are always popular conversation topics, but many overlook a simple step they already do regularly — laundry.”
The content series
Henkel’s brand and “derm-fluencers” — dermatology influencers — will aim to bridge the education gap between skin care and laundry on Instagram and TikTok.
The videos will include tips from board-certified dermatologists and All Free Clear partners about building better routines and strengthening overall skin care knowledge.
The All Free Clear laundry detergent is free from dyes and fragrance allergens. The National Psoriasis Foundation awarded the brand its Seal of Recognition, claiming it is safe and non-irritating for consumers with psoriatic disease. The recognition spans the brand’s liquid detergent, dryer sheets, and fabric softener.
The brand also targets cleaning needs beyond sensitive skin, such as odors, stains, and baby care.