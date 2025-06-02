NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2025: Syensqo to showcase responsible beauty from biodegradable ingredients
Syensqo will showcase recently launched science-backed biodegradable ingredients for hair and skin applications at the New York Society of Cosmetics Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers’ Day on June 3–4, in the US.
The company is introducing a new wave of “high-performing and environmentally mindful” innovations that aim to enable formulators to design sustainable beauty solutions that resonate with consumers’ increasing demand for eco-conscious products.
“Today’s beauty consumers are increasingly conscious about the products they use, seeking high-performing solutions made with natural, ethically sourced, and environmentally responsible ingredients,” a spokesperson from Syensqo tells Personal Care Insights.
“This shift underscores the urgency for ethical sourcing, driven by environmental challenges, increasing consumer demand for transparency, and a collective industry movement toward responsible supply chains.”
Bio beauty on the show floor
One of Syensqo’s ingredients at the show is the recently launched Naternal Care XTRA, a bio-based conditioning polymer inspired by the ancient healing secrets of fenugreek. The plant was demonstrated in a study for cosmetics applications, showing potential in skin care formulas due to its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.
“The ingredient heals and nourishes even the most damaged hair. Powered by the renowned healing properties of fenugreek, this enhanced, readily biodegradable ingredient reflects the power of nature and science to work in harmony,” says the spokesperson.
“It has a deep-conditioning efficacy and treats severely damaged strands while restoring softness, strength, and manageability.”
Syensqo details that it is highly soluble and easy to formulate, making it ideal for clean beauty systems beyond sulfated chassis.
“These innovative materials emphasize responsible sourcing, exceptional performance, and a regenerative legacy for our planet. By choosing these polymers, our customers contribute to a more sustainable future, ensuring that every product meets high standards and nurtures the environment for future generations,” says the spokesperson.
From nature with science
Syensqo will showcase its Dermalcare VG Squalane, a 100% plant-based emollient sourced from canola, sunflower, and olive.
“This multi-origin approach ensures supply security while delivering the same properties and luxurious skin feel as traditional olive squalane. Its softness and rounded feel make it ideal for all skin and hair care products,” says the spokesperson.
The company will also highlight its Cerafy Mix Repair, which contains a water-soluble lipid concentrate combining biomimetic ceramides and phytosphingosine. Phytosphingosine, a naturally occurring fatty alcohol found in plants, fungi, and the outer layer of human skin, is scientifically proven to have skin moisturizing, repairing, and soothing activity.
Cerafy Mix Repair is described as easy to use and cold-processable, offering versatile benefits across skin, hair, and scalp care.
Another ingredient to be showcased is Oleogy LEOT, a natural amino acid-based oil gelling agent crafted for transparent stick formulations in skin care, sun care, and makeup.
“Oleogy LEOT is compatible with all oils. It delivers a smooth glide and soft, powdery after-feel — perfect for clean applications,” says the spokesperson.
The company also showcases its Rheozan BLC W, a nature-derived suspending agent from biodegradable bacterial cellulose. According to Syensqo, the agent is effective at low doses and offers strong particle or droplet stabilization without impacting the viscosity or formulations’ aesthetics in both rinse-off and leave-on products.
The personal care industry’s move toward biodegradable ingredients, amid increasing climate change concerns, meets rising demands while achieving sustainability goals.