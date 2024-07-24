Olaplex launches peptide-based Bond Shaping Technology for curly hair care
24 Jul 2024 --- Olaplex unveils patented Bond Shaping Technology for curly hair and is used in the Bond Shaper products, which are designed to repair the internal hair structure to strengthen and reshape curl-forming bonds and lock them in place to rebuild natural curl patterns.
The technology serves the full range of curl types and textures, from wavy (2a-2c) to curly (3a-3c) and coily (4a-4c). Amanda Baldwin, Olaplex’s CEO, says, “With the release of our Bond Shaper products, we are excited to expand our professional service offerings and bring our unique Olaplex science and technology to the curl community. This is a highly engaged and underserved market, and we are uniquely positioned to offer a new science-backed solution.”
A focus on curls
The technology contains a peptide composed of 23 amino acids that allow cortex-deep penetration to help reconnect and strengthen multiple points (up to six) of a disulfide bond within its current application area.
“This technology combined with Curl Retention Compound and other ingredients in these products forms a curl-locking barrier to maintain the definition, smoothness and shine of each individual curl,” explains Lavinia Popescu, chief scientist at Olaplex.
“The science behind this technology is truly unique and with Olaplex’s leadership in the bond-building category, we were able to leverage that expertise and apply it in a completely new way to service consumers with a wide variety of curl patterns.”
The new products also contain coconut and avocado milk to help fortify curls and reduce breakage and a curl retention compound to form a curl-locking barrier to maintain definition, smoothness and shine.
The Bond Shaper Curl Rebuilding Treatment is a three-step curl-restoring salon service that helps repair, rebuild and redefine curls. It leverages patented technology to strengthen and relink broken disulfide bonds, providing curl shape and definition.
The No.10 Bond Shaper Curl Defining Gel revives natural curl patterns using a new Curl Retention Compound. Paired with patented Olaplex Bond Building Technology, it enhances curls and strengthens damaged disulfide bonds, maintaining a healthy curl pattern and shape.
“This is revolutionary because it provides not only definition but repair at a molecular level,” says Naeemah LaFond, Global Olaplex Ambassador.
Consumer and stylist opinions
The Bond Building Technology strengthens, repairs, reduces breakage, improves curl retention, controls frizz through 15 washes and is safe for color-treated hair. It relinks broken disulfide bonds responsible for hair structure and strength.
The company says a survey showed that all stylists agreed the treatment was easy to perform and efficient, while 99% agreed that clients’ curls were revived, defined, moisturized and shiny.
The Bond Shaper Curl Defining Gel claims to improve curl retention by 52% after one use. It has 72-hour frizz control and humidity resistance while improving detangling, smoothness and conditioning. It is also color-safe and protects from heat damage up to 450°F.
Olaplex also points to a consumer perception study of 130 participants, in which 95% agreed the product enhanced natural curl patterns and 89% agreed curls felt smooth, light and bouncy.