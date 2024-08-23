Beyond The Headlines: Tory Burch, Shiseido and Givaudan collaborate on fragrance launch while beauty shines for Target
23 Aug 2024 --- In industry news this week, fragrance launches included Sublime from Tory Burch and Shiseido with help from Givaudan, while model Bella Hadid’s brand ‘Ôrəbella introduced NightCap. NYX Professional Makeup unveiled a limited-edition “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” collection and strong beauty sales helped Target post strong second-quarter earnings.
Celeb beauty
Tory Burch, in collaboration with Shiseido Americas Corporation, launched its latest fragrance, Sublime, featuring model Kendall Jenner in the campaign. Rodrigo Flores-Roux, Givaudan master perfumer, collaborated on the fragrance, which aims to strike a balance between sensuality and strength. It includes notes of leather, rose and vetiver. Sublime is available in various sizes at Tory Burch boutiques, on toryburch.com and at Ulta, with additional global retailers set to follow later this year.
Model Bella Hadid’s brand, ‘Ôrəbella, introduced NightCap, the latest addition to its alcohol-free perfume collection, along with a new travel case for the 10 ml bottle. NightCap features a warm and spicy vanilla scent with notes of ginger, cardamom, sandalwood and patchouli. The shake-to-activate perfume includes the ‘Ôrelixir base for enhanced longevity and skin nourishment. NightCap will be available on Orebella.com and Ulta.com, with prices starting at US$35.
Business news
Target beat market expectations with strong second-quarter results, thanks to increased traffic in stores and online. The US discount giant reported a 2.7% year-over-year jump in revenue to US$25.45 billion thanks to continued strength in the beauty segment and improved trends with discretionary categories such as apparel. Still, CEO Brian Cornell said he would maintain the “measured outlook that has served us well” after the company warned future earnings could be weaker due to economic uncertainties and changing consumer habits.
Launches and releases
NYX Professional Makeup launched a limited-edition “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” collection in partnership with Warner Bros., inspired by the upcoming film, which will be in theaters next month. The collection features products such as the Beetlejuice Afterlife Passport Cheek Palette, Color for the Recently Deceased Eyeshadow Palette, and Sandworm Swirls Butter Glosses, all priced between US$6 and US$20.
Therabody launched the TheraFace Depuffing Wand, a heat and cold treatment device designed to enhance skin firmness, elasticity and radiance. The wand was developed with input from Sephora and offers clinically proven benefits, including improved skin firmness and elasticity in a majority of users. The device features preset temperature settings and a contoured applicator and is portable with USB-C charging. Starting next month, it will be available for US$149 at Therabody and Sephora.
Natura launched a new body care line featuring “the world’s first body lotion concentrate.” The product, part of the Ekos Castanha range, is condensed into a 30 ml bottle designed to be mixed with water at home, reducing plastic use. The concentrated packaging is said to use 81% less plastic than conventional refills, cutting waste by 55% and lowering carbon emissions by 20%. The refillable 250 mL packaging was made from recyclable plastic collected from Amazon rivers.
Verb Products expanded into the scalp health category with the launch of its new Dandruff Shampoo, clinically proven to significantly reduce dandruff after just one use without stripping moisture from the hair. The dermatologist-approved formula contains 3% salicylic acid, the “highest level” allowed by the FDA for rinse-off products, and includes ingredients like clary sage oil and zinc PCA to soothe and hydrate the scalp.
By Venya Patel