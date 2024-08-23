Clinique launches limited-edition Black Honey Lip and Cheek Oil and High Impact Mascara
23 Aug 2024 --- Clinique introduces new additions to its “iconic” Black Honey line with the limited-edition Clinique Pop Lip + Cheek Oil and High Impact Mascara in the Black Honey shade, in addition to black and “brown/black” options.
The multipurpose oil, priced at US$27 is designed as a multifunctional option for consumers seeking a natural, dewy look for lips and cheeks and provides a sheer wash of color with a shiny finish. The formula is tailored for easy application and contains nourishing oils such as safflower, jojoba and olive.
Clinique suggests that the oil can be easily applied to the lips using a soft, tapered applicator, and for a subtle glow, it can be blended onto the cheeks with fingertips.
The company says Pop Lip + Cheek Oil is allergy-tested and 100% fragrance-free, making it suitable for sensitive skin. It is designed for quick application and can be layered over Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey for a more intense effect on the lips.
The product’s ingredient list includes hydrogenated polyisobutene, triisostearyl citrate and several plant-based oils. It also features skin care ingredients like ceramides, squalane and lactobacillus ferment, which are known for their moisturizing and skin-conditioning properties.
High Impact Mascara in new shade
Clinique says its High Impact Mascara is the top mascara from a dermatologist brand in the US, designed to increase volume and length without clumping.
According to Clinique, the mascara’s soft fiber brush helps separate and define each lash and provides buildable volume for a variety of looks, from subdued enhancement to drama. The formula is said to be ophthalmologist-tested and is free of common allergens like fragrance, parabens, phthalates and oil.
The company says it maintains a commitment to eye safety with testing standards, including hundreds of safety evaluations, ensuring the product’s suitability for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.
In other Clinique developments, the company accelerated its research into skin aging through a philanthropic partnership with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, US, with the launch of Mount Sinai-Clinique Healthy Skin Dermatology Center.