Clinique and Mount Sinai advance immunology-based skin aging solutions at new dermatology center
05 Feb 2024 --- Clinique accelerates its research into skin aging through a philanthropic partnership with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, US. The duo recently co-launched the Mount Sinai-Clinique Healthy Skin Dermatology Center, which is developing new topical and systemic treatments to alleviate allergic skin conditions and slow visible signs of the aging process.
Research at the center is exploring the biological underpinnings of how skin ages, investigating the effects on skin allergies and inflammatory or eczematous skin conditions — including eczema (atopic dermatitis), contact dermatitis and alopecia areata.
“With Clinique’s support, we will continue to actively explore targeted approaches to reversing eczematous and allergic skin conditions with the goal of creating and sustaining healthy skin,” says Dr. Emma Guttman, who directs the Center of Excellence in Eczema at Mount Sinai and the Laboratory of Inflammatory Skin Diseases at Icahn Mount Sinai.
“In turn, we want to use this understanding to address and prevent the process of age-related inflammation or ‘inflammaging’ in the first place.”
Years of chronically inflamed skin plays a role in premature aging, stresses Dr. Guttman.
“Extensive research has helped us understand the molecular map of skin conditions associated with allergy such as eczema and contact dermatitis, and we’re now at a pivotal point in addressing these conditions and more.”
Molecular mapping of dermatitis
Dr. Guttman’s work has led to novel therapeutic targets for patients suffering from inflammatory skin conditions. Her lab developed the only comprehensive molecular maps of atopic dermatitis, defining skin differentiation and immune-circuits to characterize this disease across phenotypes and ages.
This work on atopic dermatitis and eczema has contributed directly to many of the recently developed treatments for this disease, which has granted Dr. Guttman and her lab recognition across dermatology and immunology circles.
“As a brand that has offered dermatologist guided solutions and allergy tested solutions since its inception, Clinique is proud to partner with the renowned institution of Icahn Mount Sinai and its team of physician-scientists, led by a world-renowned expert in allergic and inflammatory skin diseases, Dr. Emma Guttman,” comments Michelle Freyre, president, Global Brands, Clinique.
Fast-tracking critical breakthroughs
Clinique has pledged a philanthropic commitment of US$5 million over seven years for the advancement and evolution of allergy science through the partnership and founding of the Mount Sinai-Clinique Healthy Skin Dermatology Center.
The funds will be used to recruit physicians and scientists while providing resources for the advanced equipment, clinical and laboratory space, and key support staff.
The studies conducted by the Mount Sinai-Clinique Healthy Skin Dermatology Center will include all ages, genders, races and ethnicities, and will also investigate the effects of factors such as diet, exercise and stress on the skin of healthy people.
Mount Sinai predicts that with Clinique’s support, critical breakthroughs “will be fast-tracked,” from the earliest stages of the multiyear partnership.
In other coverage of recent advancements in healthy aging skin science, Personal Care Insights caught up with Dr. Jelena Suran, CEO at Apiotix Technologies, on research behind a pharmaceutical-grade propolis extract demonstrating antioxidant properties and compatibility with skin cells.
Edited by Benjamin Ferrer