Apiotix CEO unveils pharma-grade propolis extract for anti-aging
29 Jan 2024 --- Personal Care Insights checks in with Dr. Jelena Suran, CEO at Apiotix Technologies, which is a spin-off from Hedera.
Suran talks to us about the development and efficacy of a pharmaceutical-grade propolis extract that is poised to “stand out” in the anti-aging skin care market and was tested for antioxidant properties and compatibility with skin cells.
With its antimicrobial efficacy and antioxidant properties, how does Phenolic Acid Polymer Extract aid in innovating cosmetic products?
Suran: Apiotix Technologies introduces a groundbreaking pharmaceutical-grade standardized phenolic acid polymer extract formulation derived from propolis. Already known and tested for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidative and antimicrobial properties, this extract was additionally tested for its effects on skin cells both in vitro and in vivo, particularly for anti-aging purposes.
With the growing demand for natural cosmetic ingredients, what makes Apiotix’s standardized propolis extract desirable for beauty and skin care formulations?
Suran: The increasing preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics aligns perfectly with our standardized extract, enhancing the stability of typically delicate compounds. It offers something natural extracts lack: A reproducible, standardized ingredient with a defined concentration of lead components. It provides pharmaceutical quality, which is essential for reproducible production efficacy. This positions our extract as a standout choice in the beauty and skin care industry.
How does Phenolic Acid Polymer Extract address common skin concerns?
Suran: Our Phenolic Acid Polymer Extract addresses common skin concerns by influencing skin cells and signaling pathways. Our double-masked clinical study demonstrated a significant improvement in anti-wrinkle efficacy with two different product concentrations. Such results indicate its potential to be integrated into skin care routines, promoting healthy skin and effectively addressing aging concerns.
Key findings after a 28-day regimen using product A (lower extract dose), participants experienced a statistically significant average improvement in anti-wrinkle efficacy by 25% compared to the baseline.
Product B (higher extract dose) showed a remarkable 34% statistically significant average improvement in anti-wrinkle efficacy after 28 days of continuous use. Additionally, subjective feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with 90% expressing overall satisfaction and 95% intending to continue using product A. For product B, 80% of panelists reported overall satisfaction, with 85% expressing an intent to continue usage.
Importantly, a comprehensive dermatological assessment over 56 days revealed no adverse skin alterations associated with product use, underscoring its excellent tolerance.
Is there any collaboration with beauty brands to incorporate Phenolic Acid Polymer Extract into their products?
Suran: Yes, we are negotiating with several major cosmetic companies that are currently evaluating our technology. We cannot reveal the names at this moment, but we intend to have our product integrated worldwide into different formulations for the beauty industry.
What are the main advantages of Apiotix’s propolis extract for consumers looking for natural beauty solutions?
Suran: There are several key elements. First, it is safe and does not negatively affect the skin. It is clinically tested, even for sensitive skin. It is unique, prepared with pharmaceutical standards, and not typical for natural extracts. Last but not least, it is very effective, visible even without sophisticated analysis but with the bare eye.
By Venya Patel