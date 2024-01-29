Shiseido sees anti-aging solutions with variety of safflower grown in Yamagata prefecture
29 Jan 2024 --- Shiseido discovers that the extract from Mogami-Benibana has a structural stabilizing effect on the blood capillary, which could create new solutions for skin aging distresses. Mogami-Benibana is a variety of safflower traditionally grown in the Japanese prefecture of Yamagata.
The Japanese cosmetics giant has focused on safflower for over 30 years and confirmed that safflower extract contains adenosine, which promotes blood flow. The brand says the relationship between blood vessels and beauty is attracting significant attention, which led to the study exploring the effect of Benibana extract on blood vessels.
The research focuses on how Mogami-Benibana extract could combat dark spots, dullness, wrinkles and facial sagging through its effect on blood vessels.
Extract for anti-aging
The adhesion of endothelial cells to each other is vital for structural stability in capillaries. To investigate the effect of Benibana extract on the structural stability of blood vessels, Shiseido performed an in vitro experiment.
It revealed that Benibana extract promotes a dense gathering of VE-cadherin proteins at cell-cell adhesion sites and increases the level of VE-cadherin expression. The results suggested that Benibana extract stabilizes the vascular structure by influencing VE-cadherin.
The vascular structure is stabilized by two main elements: Vascular wall cell adhesion and vascular endothelial cell-cell adhesion. Shiseido has addressed the interaction between vascular endothelial cells and vascular wall cells to promote vascular structure stability.
Recently, the company began targeting the other main vascular stabilizing component, cell-cell adhesion, by influencing the expression of the VE-cadherin protein that is responsible for cell-cell adhesion of endothelial cells.
Shiseido says it maintains its focus on the vascular, nerve and immune systems concerning the skin because it believes that “the skin’s natural beauty comes from the body.”
The company developed and utilized observation technology for blood vessels to clarify the state of blood vessels associated with various skin concerns such as dark spots, wrinkles and sagging.
Gains and losses
Earlier this month, Shiseido added the American-based brand Dr. Dennis Gross to its skin care portfolio by purchasing DDG Skincare Holdings. Based in New York, the company is marketed as a “dermatologist-led, science-based prestige skin care” business that Shiseido said would be a “strategic addition” to its luxury skin care offerings as it tries to boost its presence in the Americas region.
The company, which also owns Clé de Peau Beauté, recently reported weak results, which caused the stock to hit a 16-year low last November due to weak Chinese consumer demand.
Analysts will look to Shiseido’s next earnings report, due in February, to see whether the company is showing signs of recovery in the Chinese market.
