Scientists link childhood obesity to skin disease and call on personal care companies to raise awareness
29 Aug 2024 --- A new study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology reveals a connection between childhood obesity and the development of common immune-mediated skin diseases (IMSDs), such as alopecia areata, atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. Personal Care Insights connects with lead research doctors Hyunsun Park, Seong Rae Kim and Seong-Joon Koh of the Seoul Metropolitan Government-Seoul, National University Boramae Medical Center and Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea to learn more about the study and the role personal care companies can play in raising awareness.
The study emphasizes the crucial role of weight control in preventing these chronic conditions. Analyzing data from over two million Korean children, the results suggest a shift toward holistic approaches that incorporate weight management and overall health promotion into product development and marketing strategies for the skin care industry.
The researchers believe personal care companies can significantly lower the incidence of obesity-related skin conditions in children by working with healthcare providers and implementing educational campaigns.
They tracked children’s weight trajectories from 2009 to 2020, revealing that weight gain significantly increases the risk of conditions like atopic dermatitis. Kim says previous studies were limited by small sample sizes or only examined single points in time.
Park expresses interest in the possible function of the gut-skin axis, speculating that lifestyle and dietary choices that impact gut health may play a role in the emergence of these skin conditions.
How might this study impact the development of skin care products for children with obesity-related IMSDs?
Research team: Our study suggests that lifestyle modification, especially bodyweight control, has a role in preventing the development of common IMSDs. This finding can influence the development of skin care products by emphasizing the need for holistic approaches that include not only pharmaceutical or cosmeceutical management but also strategies that support overall health, such as promoting weight management.
What role can personal care companies play in promoting healthy weight to prevent IMSDs in children?
Research team: Personal care companies have an important role in raising awareness about the connection between healthy weight and the prevention of IMSDs. By integrating messaging around healthy lifestyle choices and weight management into their marketing and product offerings, these companies can contribute to the broader public health goal of reducing obesity and its associated health risks. For example, they might collaborate with healthcare providers to create educational campaigns and develop products that align with weight management goals.
How could the link between obesity and skin conditions change treatments in personal care?
Research team: The connection between obesity and IMSDs, especially atopic dermatitis, highlighted in our study, may shift the focus of treatment approaches from solely managing symptoms to also including prevention strategies. By recognizing obesity as a risk factor for IMSDs, personal care companies could develop products and interventions that target at-risk populations before conditions develop. This proactive approach could lead to new treatment paradigms that emphasize the importance of maintaining a healthy weight or lifestyle to prevent the onset of chronic skin diseases.
How may the findings influence collaborations between dermatologists, nutritionists and personal care brands?
Research team: The findings of our study implicate the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to managing skin health in children with obesity. Collaborations between dermatologists, nutritionists, and personal care brands could lead to comprehensive care plans that address both skin health and overall wellness. These partnerships could result in the development of products and programs that promote healthy weight, reduce the risk of IMSDs and improve not only skin but also general health outcomes for children.
What does this mean for developing products that lessen skin irritation and inflammation in kids who are at risk of IMSDs because of obesity?
Research team: While our study primarily focuses on the link between obesity and the risk of developing IMSDs, it suggests that products aimed at maintaining a healthy weight could indirectly reduce the risk of skin inflammation and irritation. Although the study doesn’t directly address specific products, it implies that personal care brands might consider developing or promoting products that support healthy weight management, which could, in turn, help reduce the prevalence of obesity-related IMSDs in children. In this perspective, products could be designed to complement broader health interventions aimed at reducing obesity, or in the future, some may potentially incorporate ingredients that support skin health in children with obesity-related IMSDs. Those ingredients are not yet elucidated and need further research.
By Venya Patel