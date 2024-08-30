Bloomage spotlights novel skin rejuvenation and functional food advances at South Korea trade fairs
30 Aug 2024 --- Bloomage highlights its recent beauty ingredient innovations in South Korea this week at CPHI and HI Korea 2024, two exhibitions related to health and functional foods. The biotech firm specializes in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances.
In addition to its range of bioactive substance innovations for medical and functional food applications, Bloomage presented new research findings in skin rejuvenation and the functional food market.
“With our diverse portfolio of bioactive substance solutions, Bloomage is fully capable of supporting South Korea’s rising demand for high-quality health products,” says Chunzi Song, general manager of Bloomage’s South Korea subsidiary.
“We have grown rapidly in South Korea in the past three years; it has become Bloomage’s second-largest country by export value, following the US. This instills us with great confidence to do even better.”
Song adds that Bloomage has plans to deepen its understanding of the local market to deliver “targeted, innovative products that best align with customers’ needs.”
CPHI 2024 showcases
At the CPHI event, Bloomage highlighted its medical-grade Bloomcolla Recombinant Human Collagen III (COL3-MD), designed to promote cell proliferation, accelerate wound healing, support skin regeneration and preserve the skin’s elasticity.
It also featured its Bloomage BloomStem cell culture medium, designed to support high-quality scientific research while fully complying with the European Union’s GMP standards and multiple medical device standards.
Comprising the basic culture medium and cell gene therapy product lines, BloomStem can be customized and mass-produced for a variety of environments.
Dion Kim, Bloomage sales manager, led a seminar on the “Bloomage Skin Rejuvenation Solutions Based on Endogenous Substances in the Human Body.”
The presentation analyzed the trends for facial rejuvenation in the Chinese market, examining broad market trends, regulatory developments and biotech innovation solutions based on endogenous substances such as hyaluronic acid, polynucleotide skinbooster and collagen.
“One of the most effective ways to support healthier skin is by working in harmony with the body’s own natural processes,” says Dion.
“By using endogenous substances that are already present in the human body, Bloomage’s skincare ingredients help create safer and more effective skincare products. They not only enhance the skin’s ability to repair and renew but also promote long-term health and vitality.”
HI Korea 2024 features
At HI Korea, the biotech specialist exhibited Bloomage MitoPQQ, a functional food additive designed to alleviate aging caused by declining metabolism. The water-soluble Bloomage MitoPQQ is said to accelerate the transformation of the longevity compound NAD+ in the body to combat cellular and skin aging while enhancing cognitive function and boosting energy.
Based on Bloomage’s hallmark fermentation process with food-grade substances, MitoPQQ is labeled non-GMO, non-toxic and free of harmful byproducts.
The company also showcased its Bloomage BloomNest sialic acid. Sialic acid is an essential nutrient for healthy neurodevelopment. It is also said to offer anti-viral properties, while bolstering the immune system and promoting skin health.
Aimed to support these functions, the Bloomage BloomNest sialic acid is classified as nature-identical, matching the naturally occurring sialic acid in breast milk. It undergoes multiple purification and isolation processes to reach a 99% purity.
Chelsea Zhang, technical marketing manager, presented the “Focus on Healthy Functional Foods: Opportunities in China’s Cross-Border Market and Trending Ingredients & Solutions in Cross-Border E-Commerce” seminar. She outlined trends in the application of bioactive substances in functional foods and other in-demand products.
“As business globalization and demand for bioactive substances grow, Bloomage is prepared to take advantage of opportunities in emerging markets,” says Zhang.
“By meeting the specific needs of the cross-border e-commerce sector, we are expanding our reach while delivering high-quality products that improve consumers’ lives.”
By Benjamin Ferrer